Altezza Travel Became a B-Corp

MOSHI, Tanzania, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altezza Travel , a Kilimanjaro-based tour operator, has become a Certified B Corporation, joining a global community of companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance.

The certification marks a major milestone in Altezza Travel’s journey, which has already included earning Travelife Certification and becoming an affiliate member of UN Tourism. The company followed a rigorous assessment process measuring its impact across governance, community engagement, employee welfare, environmental stewardship, and customer care.

“There are 90 B Corps in Africa, and only five are based in Tanzania,” said manager Dickson Muganda. “The movement is still nascent here, but we will be working hard to build it. It is not the badge that is important; the impact is. Altezza Travel doesn’t seek to become the best company in Africa, but the best company for Africa.”

B Corps are certified by the nonprofit B Lab after a review of a company’s operations, supply chain, and stakeholder relationships. The certification must be renewed every three years to ensure ongoing compliance.

“The way we travel needs to change, but for that to happen, the whole industry needs to join forces,” said sustainability manager Naserian Olijumbe. “There are no competitors here. We will provide support to any Tanzania-based company that wants to pursue certification. We hope that in time the whole industry will share our values – paying a real living wage to employees, ending partnerships with hunting-affiliated companies, supporting the communities around us, and keeping impact above profit.”

Founded in 2014, Altezza Travel organizes ethical climbs to Mount Kilimanjaro and wildlife safaris in Tanzania’s national parks. The company employs over 200 people full-time and partners with more than 3,000 mountain crew members. It has been recognized twice as Tanzania’s Leading Tour Operator by the World Travel Awards and holds the #1 position on TripAdvisor for Tanzania vacations.

