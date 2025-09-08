Cyclopentane Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Haltermann Carless, INEOS, and Zeon Lead with Sustainable Manufacturing, Low-Carbon Solutions, and Global Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclopentane - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cyclopentane Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Cyclopentane. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 15 Cyclopentane Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Cyclopentane is a colorless, flammable liquid hydrocarbon that falls under the cycloalkane category and has the chemical formula C?H??. It is commonly utilized as a blowing agent in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams, especially for refrigeration and insulation purposes, owing to its low thermal conductivity and environmentally friendly characteristics. As a substitute for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), cyclopentane has become increasingly favored due to its minimal ozone depletion potential (ODP) and comparatively low global warming potential (GWP). The compound also has niche applications as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. The growing need for energy-efficient and eco-conscious technologies is propelling the expansion of the global cyclopentane market.



Cyclopentane is a cyclic hydrocarbon with the molecular formula C?H??. It consists of a ring made up of five carbon atoms, each bonded to two hydrogen atoms. In terms of structure, it is identified as a cycloalkane - a saturated hydrocarbon where carbon atoms are linked in a closed ring. At room temperature and atmospheric pressure, cyclopentane appears as a clear, colorless liquid. It possesses a relatively low boiling point and exhibits high volatility. Its applications include use as a blowing agent, refrigerant, chemical reagent, and solvent across multiple industries.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Cyclopentane companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Cyclopentane quadrant. Key players in the Cyclopentane market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Haltermann Carless Group GmbH



Haltermann Carless Group GmbH, known for its ISCC Plus-certified low-carbon pentane products, operates in sectors ranging from mobility to industrial applications. Haltermann Carless's focus on sustainable hydrocarbon solutions and innovation in product offerings aligns with the critical industry trends of reducing carbon emissions. The company has strategically expanded under the umbrella of International Chemical Investors Group which strengthens its market presence through a combination of innovative product launches and strategic acquisitions.



INEOS



INEOS, a leading manufacturer in the petrochemical industry, specializes in producing eco-friendly cyclopentane used primarily in polyurethane foams for insulation. The company boasts significant global manufacturing capabilities and a strong commitment to sustainability, adhering to rigorous environmental standards. INEOS's extensive production network across diverse industrial sectors ensures a robust market position, leveraging innovation and regulatory compliance to maintain competitiveness.



Zeon Corporation



Zeon Corporation is recognized for producing high-purity cyclopentane, emphasizing sustainability with low GWP and no ozone depletion potential. The company's innovative manufacturing techniques address critical market needs for consistent quality, notably in industries like refrigeration and construction. Zeon's commitment to environmental responsibility and product quality has cemented its position as a trusted supplier in the cyclopentane market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Global Phase-Out of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons

3.2.1.2 Wide Use of Cyclopentane in Solvent and Reagent Applications

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Capital Investments

3.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Blowing Agents in Construction and Automotive Industries

3.2.3.2 Pressing Need for Cyclopentane in Thermal Energy Storage Systems

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Flammability of Cyclopentane

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Ecosystem/Market Map

4.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.4.1 Methodology

4.5 Impact of Generative AI/AI on Cyclopentane Market

4.5.1 Introduction

4.5.1.1 Enhanced Process Efficiency:

4.5.1.2 Improved Supply Chain Management:

4.5.1.3 Support for Regulatory Compliances:

4.5.1.4 Advancement in Product Development:

4.5.1.5 Sustainability and Environmental Accountability:

4.5.1.6 Scalable Digital Transformation:



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.2.1 Cyclopentane Market: Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players, 2022-2025

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2024

5.3.1 Key Players' Revenue Analysis, 2019-2024

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.5 Brand/Product Comparison

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Region Footprint

5.6.5.3 Function Footprint

5.6.5.4 Application Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

Haltermann Carless Group GmbH

Ineos

Zeon Corporation

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Yeochun Ncc Co. Ltd.

Trecora LLC

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Maruzen Petrochemical

Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Junyuan Petroleum Group

Cosutin Industrial Co. Limited

Sk Geocentric Co. Ltd.

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kanto Kagaku

Merck KGaA

Spectrum Chemical

Chemscene

Vizag Chemicals International

National Analytical Corporation

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Enc Global Co. Ltd.

Sinteco S.R.L.

Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Hunan Jingzheng Equipment Manufacture Co.

