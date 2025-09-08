Supply Chain Security Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | IBM, Oracle, and Emerson Lead with AI, Cloud Transformation, and Automation Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Security - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Supply Chain Security Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Supply Chain Security. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 102 companies, of which the Top 12 Supply Chain Security Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Supply chain security is a comprehensive risk management discipline focused on protecting goods, data, and infrastructure as they move through the global network from source to destination. It integrates multiple layers of protection, including physical security to prevent theft, tampering, and terrorism; cybersecurity to safeguard logistics platforms, IoT devices, and sensitive data from digital threats; and personnel security to mitigate insider risks. The goal is to build a resilient and secure supply chain that can withstand and quickly recover from disruptions, ensuring product integrity and business continuity.



The market for supply chain security solutions is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of modern global trade, which has created a larger surface for potential attacks. High-profile disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts, cyberattacks like ransomware, and the recent pandemic have starkly illustrated the vulnerabilities in today's supply chains, compelling companies to invest in resilience. Furthermore, stricter government regulations and international trade initiatives, such as the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT), are mandating more robust security protocols and greater transparency among trading partners.



However, implementing effective supply chain security is fraught with challenges. A primary hurdle is achieving end-to-end visibility and fostering collaboration among the numerous independent partners - suppliers, carriers, and brokers - that make up a typical supply chain. The cost and complexity of deploying advanced security technologies and processes can be prohibitive, especially for smaller businesses in the ecosystem. There is a constant tension between implementing stringent security checks and maintaining the speed and efficiency required for modern logistics. A persistent shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals further complicates these efforts.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Supply Chain Security companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Supply Chain Security quadrant. Other Application Areas].



Key Players:



Major vendors in the Supply Chain Security market are IBM, Emerson, Oracle, ORBCOMM, Sensitech, ELPRO, NXP Semiconductors, Testo, Rotronic, nd Berlinger & Co. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top three companies:

IBM



IBM is a leading global provider of hybrid cloud, AI, and business consulting services. Following its strategic shift, the company is centered on its software portfolio, headlined by the Red Hat OpenShift platform, and its enterprise AI platform, watsonx. IBM's core strategy is to help large enterprises navigate their digital transformations by providing a unified architecture for managing applications across multiple cloud environments. By combining its powerful software with deep consulting expertise, IBM is positioning itself as a key partner for businesses seeking to deploy trusted, scalable AI and modernize their operations.



Oracle



Oracle Corporation is a global enterprise technology leader, long dominant in database management and now aggressively expanding into cloud computing. The company's strategy is centered on transitioning its vast customer base to its Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications (ERP, HCM) and growing its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle differentiates OCI with a focus on price-performance, particularly for demanding enterprise workloads. By embedding generative AI capabilities across its entire cloud application suite, the company aims to automate business processes and solidify its position as a critical enterprise software and cloud provider.



Emerson



Emerson is a global industrial software and technology leader focused squarely on automation. Following strategic portfolio changes, including the major acquisition of National Instruments, the company provides essential technologies for process and discrete industries. Its core offerings include measurement instrumentation, control systems, and software that help customers improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Emerson's strategy is to be a premier, high-growth automation partner, enabling the digital transformation and decarbonization of critical industries like energy, life sciences, and chemicals, thereby maintaining its position at the forefront of industrial innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Incidences of Cyberattacks Across Supply Chains

3.2.1.2 Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency

3.2.1.3 Upsurge and Innovation in Advanced Technologies

3.2.1.4 Regulatory Compliance and Stringent Government Mandates

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints Among Small and Emerging Start-Ups in Developing Economies

3.2.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapid Growth in Ecommerce Sector

3.2.3.2 Advancing Risk Prediction and Management in Supply Chains

3.2.3.3 Increasing IoT Devices in Supply Chain

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Limited Awareness About Supply Chain Security Among Organizations

3.2.4.2 Third-Party Risks and Insider Threats

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Component

3.3.2 Planning & Designing

3.3.3 Infrastructure Development

3.3.4 System Integration

3.3.5 Consultation

3.3.6 End-users

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 IoT & RFID

3.6.1.2 Blockchain

3.6.1.3 Edge Computing

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Digital Twins

3.6.2.2 Big Data Analytics

3.6.2.3 Quantum Key Distribution (Qkd)

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Warehouse Automation

3.6.3.2 Transportation Management Systems (Tms)

3.6.3.3 Erp Systems

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 List of Major Patents

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of Generative AI on Supply Chain Security Market

3.10.1 Generative AI

3.10.2 Top Use Cases and Market Potential in Supply Chain Security Market

3.10.2.1 Key Use Cases

3.10.3 Impact of Generative AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.10.3.1 IoT & RFID

3.10.3.2 Blockchain

3.10.3.3 Digital Twins

3.10.3.4 Big Data Analytics

3.10.3.5 Edge Computing

3.10.3.6 Quantum Key Distribution (Qkd)



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2 Brand Comparison

4.3 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.3.1 Company Valuation

4.3.2 Financial Metrics

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Regional Footprint

4.6.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.6.5.4 Security Type Footprint

4.6.5.5 Vertical Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2023

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Start-Ups/SMEs

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

4.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

4.8.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

IBM

Emerson

Oracle

Nxp Semiconductors

Testo

Orbcomm

Sensitech

Elpro

Rotronic

Berlinger & Co. AG

Monnit

Cold Chain Technologies

Logtag Recorders

Dickson

Signatrol

Hanwell Solutions

Controlant

Roambee

Omega Compliance

Tagbox Solutions

C2A Security

Safetraces

Tive

Altana AI

Fourkites

