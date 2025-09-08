























Company Announcement No 41/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











8 September 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 36

On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



1,625,000



722,723,730.00 01 September 2025

02 September 2025

03 September 2025

04 September 2025

05 September 2025 14,000

14,000

14,000

14,000

15,000 489.40

491.83

484.51

486.18

486.61 6,851,600.00

6,885,620.00

6,783,140.00

6,806,520.00

7,299,150.00 Total over week 36 71,000 34,626,030.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



1,696,000



757,349,760.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,725,315 own shares, equal to 3.36% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment