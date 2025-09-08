Industrial Reels Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Reelcraft, Hannay Reels, and Nederman Lead with Durable Solutions, Safety Innovation, and Global Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Reels - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Reels Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Industrial Reels. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 25 Industrial Reels Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Industrial reels play a vital role in the storage, dispensing, and retraction of cables, hoses, and grounding wires across a wide range of industrial applications. These reels promote efficient management of cables and hoses, helping to minimize workplace hazards and enhance overall operational productivity. Various types of industrial reels are available, including hose reels for handling air, water, or hydraulic hoses; cable reels designed for power, data, and signal transmission; and static grounding reels, which ensure safe grounding in potentially explosive or hazardous environments. Rewind mechanisms for these reels vary and include manual crank, electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic options to meet different operational requirements.



The industrial reels market comprises products designed for organizing and storing hoses, cables, and other flexible materials. These reels enable efficient extension, retraction, and management of equipment in multiple industries. The market includes hose reels, cable reels, and static grounding reels. Hose reels are commonly used to store hoses in sectors like construction and agriculture. Cable reels are designed for organizing power cables, while static grounding reels are crucial for safely discharging static electricity in hazardous settings.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Industrial Reels companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Industrial Reels quadrant. Key players in the Industrial Reels market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Reelcraft Industries (US)



A global leader in manufacturing high-quality hose, cord, and cable reels, Reelcraft Industries focuses on producing highly durable products that cater to industrial and professional applications. Its commitment to improving safety and productivity through innovation is evident in their broad product portfolio, including air, water, fuel, and welding hose reels. The company's market positioning is strengthened by its strong presence in North America, enabling them to cater to various customer needs efficiently.



Hannay Reels Inc. (US)



Known for their durable, custom-engineered hose and cable reels, Hannay Reels Inc. offers products for sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and construction. Their focus on enhancing operational efficiency and safety is demonstrated through their comprehensive company product portfolio, which includes air, water, hydraulic fluid, and welding reels. Hannay Reels' strong company positioning allows them to maintain a significant company market share globally through extensive distribution channels.



Nederman Holding AB (Sweden)



As a provider of advanced air filtration solutions, Nederman specializes in serving industrial environments with their extraction and filtration technology products. The company's innovative approach in developing clean air solutions extends to company product portfolios, enhancing safety by organizing industrial hose and cable reels. With a global footprint in over 50 countries, Nederman's company ranking remains robust due to their strategic expansions and strong market presence.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects

3.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Microgrid Projects

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Costs and Maintenance Expenses

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rise of EV Charging Infrastructure

3.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Fire Safety and Emergency Response Equipment

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Corrosion Challenges in Harsh Environments

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Spring Retraction Technology

3.4.1.2 Integration of IoT Sensors



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Industrial Reels Market

4.3 Market Ranking Analysis, 2024

4.4 Brand/Product Comparison

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint



5 Company Profiles

Hannay Reels Inc.

Reelcraft Industries

Cavotec SA

Coxreels

Nederman Holding Ab

United Equipment Accessories, Inc.

Cejn Ab

Hubbell

Winkel GmbH

Sankyo Reels, Inc.

The Ericson Manufacturing Co.

Conductix-Wampfler GmbH

Paul Vahle GmbH & Co. KG

Molex

Hartmann & Konig Stromzufuhrungs AG

Zeca S.P.A.

Gartec Ltd.

Demac S.R.L.

Raasm S.P.A.

Princetel, Inc.

Hose Tech USA

Duro Manufacturing, LLC, LLC

Reeltec

Unique Welding & Fabricating Limited

Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23rvvv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.