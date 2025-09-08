Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2034, With 12% CAGR

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Market By Type (Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2), Tungsten Disulfide [WS2], Titanium Diselenide [TiSe2], Niobium Disulfide [NbS2], Rhenium Disulfide [ReS2]), By Form (Bulk TMDCs, Nanosheets, Powder, Thin Films, Suspensions), By Purity Level (High Purity [≥99.9%], Standard Purity [≥99%], Technical Grade [<99%]), By Application (Electronics, Energy Storage, Optoelectronics, Catalysis, and Coatings), By End User Industry (Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy Sector, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global transition metal dichalcogenides market size was valued at around USD 1.68 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 4.16 billion by 2034.”

Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Industry Overview:

Transition Metal Dichalcogenides belong to the group of layered materials composed of transition metals like Ti, W, or Mo and chalcogen elements like Te, Se, or S. They demonstrate unique properties like tunable band gaps, high electrical conductivity, and strong mechanical strength, increasing their versatility for applications in energy storage, electronics, optoelectronics, and catalysis. The global transition metal dichalcogenides market is likely to expand rapidly, driven by increasing demand for wearable and flexible electronics, advancements in energy storage, and growing demand in photonics and optoelectronics.

Moreover, the demand for next-generation supercapacitors and batteries has heightened interest in TMDCs due to their layered structure, high surface area, and conductivity. TMDCs like WS2 and MoS2 are broadly studied for electrocatalysis in hydrogen evolution reactions (HER) and as anode materials for Li-ion batteries. Additionally, the ability of TMDCs to exhibit strong light-matter interaction enhances their suitability for photodetectors, solar cells, and LEDs.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.68 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 4.16 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered 2D Semiconductors Inc., HQ Graphene, Graphene Supermarket, SixCarbon Technology, ACS Material LLC, Nanografi Nano Technology, American Elements, NanoIntegris Technologies, Strem Chemicals Inc., 2D Materials Pte Ltd., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Nanochemazone, Goodfellow Corporation, Cheaptubes Inc., Sigma-Aldrich., and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Purity Level, By Application, By End-User Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global transition metal dichalcogenides market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2025-2034)

In terms of revenue, the global transition metal dichalcogenides market size was valued at around USD 1.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2034.

The transition metal dichalcogenides market is projected to grow significantly due to rising applications in energy storage and conversion devices, the growth of the battery industry and electric vehicle (EV) market, and the expansion of the optoelectronics and photonics industries.

Based on type, the Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) segment is expected to lead the market, while the Tungsten Disulfide (WS2) segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on form, the powder segment is the dominating segment, while the nanosheets segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on purity level, the high purity (≥99.9%) segment is expected to lead the market, while the standard purity (≥99%) segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on application, the electronics segment is the dominating segment, while the energy storage segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to lead the market compared to the energy sector segment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.

Industry Growth Drivers

TMDs have direct band gaps in monolayer form, allowing effective light-matter interaction for LEDs, modulators, photodetectors, and valleytronics devices. This exceptional optical behavior fuels the demand in integrated photonics, on-chip communications, and LiDAR, where compact, tunable light sources/detectors are required.

Corporate and academic prototypes demonstrated tunability and record responsivities through 2022-2024, fueling commercialization talks with suppliers of components. Industry pull from data-center interconnects and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality is broadening the application base. Such explosions ultimately propel the growth of the transition metal dichalcogenides market.

Beyond electronics, TMDs exhibit vigorous catalytic activity, as seen in the hydrogen evolution reaction, and offer a high surface area for battery interfaces and sensing, thereby creating cross-sector demand. These non-semiconductor uses widen revenue streams and justify investment into the synthesis scale.

Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Market: Segmentation

The global transition metal dichalcogenides market is segmented based on type, form, purity level, application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the global transition metal dichalcogenides industry is divided into Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2), Tungsten Disulfide (WS2), Titanium Diselenide (TiSe2), Niobium Disulfide (NbS2), and Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2). The Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) segment registered a substantial share of the market due to its excellent semiconducting properties, broader use in energy storage and electronics, and cost-efficiency as compared to TMDCs.

Based on form, the global market is segmented as bulk TMDCs, nanosheets, powder, thin films, and suspensions. The powder segment leads the global market since it is easy to produce, effective, and widely used in coatings, lubricants, and industrial applications.

Based on purity level, the global transition metal dichalcogenides market is segmented as high purity (≥99.9%), standard purity (≥99%), and technical grade (<99%). High-purity (≥99.9%) segments hold a dominating share because they are vital for electronics, advanced energy devices, and semiconductors, where impurities can significantly impact performance.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into electronics, energy storage, optoelectronics, catalysis, and coatings. The electronics segment ranks highest because of TMDCs’ tunable bandgap and semiconducting properties, increasing their suitability for sensors, transistors, and flexible circuits.

Based on end-user industry, the global market is segmented as electronics and semiconductors, energy sector, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare. The electronics and semiconductor segment holds leadership due to the rising demand for transistors, flexible electronics, and photodetectors, where TMDCs like WS₂ and MoS₂ offer brilliant semiconducting properties.

Regional Scope:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to retain its leading role in the global transition metal dichalcogenides market as a result of a strong electronics and semiconductor manufacturing base, rapid growth in renewable energy, and the presence of key industry players. Asia Pacific registers a leading share of the market. Economies like South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are forerunners in producing flexible electronics and chips, where TMDCs like MoS2 are broadly used.

This high concentration of electronics production fuels the substantial growth of TMDC materials. APAC also experiences huge investments in energy storage and renewable energy solutions, with the region anticipated to hit 40% of the total battery percentage by 2030. North America ranks as the second-leading region in the global transition metal dichalcogenides industry as a result of substantial R&D investment in advanced materials, speedy adoption of 5G and next-generation electronics, and rising energy storage.

Some of the leading players in the global transition metal dichalcogenides market include;

2D Semiconductors Inc.

HQ Graphene

Graphene Supermarket

SixCarbon Technology

ACS Material LLC

Nanografi Nano Technology

American Elements

NanoIntegris Technologies

Strem Chemicals Inc.

2D Materials Pte Ltd.

Graphene Laboratories Inc.

Nanochemazone

Goodfellow Corporation

Cheaptubes Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich

The global transition metal dichalcogenides market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2)

Tungsten Disulfide (WS2)

Titanium Diselenide (TiSe2)

Niobium Disulfide (NbS2)

Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2)

By Form

Bulk TMDCs

Nanosheets

Powder

Thin Films

Suspensions

By Purity Level

High Purity (≥99.9%)

Standard Purity (≥99%)

Technical Grade (<99%)

By Application

Electronics

Energy Storage

Optoelectronics

Catalysis

Coatings

By End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductors

Energy Sector

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is transition metal dichalcogenides?

Which key factors will influence the transition metal dichalcogenides market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the transition metal dichalcogenides market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the transition metal dichalcogenides market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the transition metal dichalcogenides market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the transition metal dichalcogenides market growth?

What can be expected from the global transition metal dichalcogenides market report?

