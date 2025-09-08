Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Axalta, PPG Industries, and BASF Lead with Sustainability, Innovation, and Global Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Refinish Coatings - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Refinish Coatings Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Automotive Refinish Coatings. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Automotive Refinish Coatings Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Automotive refinish coatings are specialized paints and coatings intended for the repair, restoration, or enhancement of a vehicle's appearance and protection after it has been manufactured. Typically applied in auto body shops and repair centers, these coatings differ from OEM coatings because they are formulated for use in ambient or low-temperature bake conditions. They comprise primers, basecoats, topcoats, and clearcoats, and are often made with materials such as polyurethanes, acrylics, and alkyds to ensure durability, resistance to weather, and visual appeal. As stated by the American Coatings Association, these coatings are used to address damage from accidents, aging, or environmental exposure and frequently feature environmentally friendly technologies, such as waterborne or high-solids systems, to comply with regulatory standards while delivering color precision and surface protection for both passenger and commercial vehicles.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Automotive Refinish Coatings companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Automotive Refinish Coatings quadrant. Key players in the Automotive Refinish Coatings market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Axalta Coating Systems LLC



Axalta Coating Systems LLC is a leading global manufacturer, specializing in performance coatings and mobility coatings. The company operates in over 130 countries, focusing on expanding its operations through acquisitions and partnerships. Their company analysis indicates a strategic emphasis on sustainability programs to elevate environmental impact evaluations in body shops. Axalta's company positioning as a quadrant leader is solidified by its comprehensive product portfolio and significant company market share of 20% - 22%.



PPG Industries, Inc.



PPG Industries, Inc. provides a broad range of paints and coatings across three business segments. With operations in more than 156 countries, PPG's strategic initiatives include performance coatings that meet diverse end-use industries' needs. Their company ranking in the market is reinforced by continuous innovation and significant investments in eco-friendly and high-performing product offerings.



BASF SE



BASF SE is recognized for its strong market presence and focus on sustainable product development. The company's efforts to enhance its product portfolio through innovative technologies and global partnerships contribute to its high company ranking. As a key player, BASF SE consistently seeks to expand its market share through targeted strategies aimed at meeting rising demand for advanced coatings.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Expanding Automotive Aftermarket Services

3.2.1.2 Growth in Road Accidents and Collisions

3.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Coatings

3.2.1.4 Rising Insurance Penetration and Claims Processing

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Disruption in Supply Chain due to Geopolitical Tensions

3.2.2.2 Toxicity and Health Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Adoption of Eco-Friendly Coatings

3.2.3.2 Expansion into Emerging Markets

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Materials Supplier

4.1.2 Manufacturer

4.1.3 Distribution Network

4.1.4 End-use Industries

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Waterborne Coatings Technology

4.4.1.2 UV-Curable Coatings Technology

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Low-Voc/High-Solid Coatings Technology

4.5 Key Conferences & Events in 2025-2026

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Approach

4.6.2 Document Types

4.6.3 Top Applicants

4.6.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Automotive Refinish Coatings Market



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.4 Revenue Analysis, 2023-2025

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.5.5.1 Company Footprint

5.5.5.2 Region Footprint

5.5.5.3 Resin Type Footprint

5.5.5.4 Layer Type Footprint

5.5.5.5 Vehicle Type Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8 Brand/Product Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Deals

5.9.2 Expansions

5.9.3 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

