Human Microbiome Global Forecast Report 2025 | Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 7.09 Billion by 2031 Driven by Personalized Medicine Demand

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Synbiotics, Diagnostics), Disease (Infectious, Gastrointestinal), Route (Oral, Rectal), CDMO (Formulation, Strain Engineering), Type (BCT/FMT, Live Bacteria) - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Human Microbiome market is projected to expand from USD 1.40 billion in 2024 to USD 7.09 billion by 2031, at an impressive CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and strategic collaborations between the microbiome industry and academic entities. Nevertheless, the market faces challenges in commercialization due to stringent regulatory policies.
The probiotics segment leads the human microbiome supplements market in 2024
The market is divided into human microbiome drugs, supplements, and diagnostics. Probiotics dominate the supplements segment due to their prominent application in digestive health, immunity enhancement, and gut microbial balance. The widespread consumer knowledge and established presence in OTC health products further bolster this segment's leadership. Their availability in accessible forms like capsules, powders, and functional foods boosts consumer adoption.
The gastrointestinal diseases segment holds the largest market share in 2024
A significant share of the human microbiome market is occupied by gastrointestinal diseases, owing to the link between gut microbiota and afflictions such as IBS, IBD, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. The high global prevalence of these chronic conditions drives the need for alternative therapies targeting the gut microbiome. Growing clinical evidence has spurred investment in microbiome-based diagnostics and therapies, enriching the segment's growth trajectory.
In 2024, North America dominates the human microbiome market
With a notable presence of key market players, cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, and formidable investment in microbiome R&D, North America captures the largest market share. The region is home to numerous clinical trials and academic partnerships, particularly within the U.S. Regulatory backing, exemplified by the FDA's approval of products like VOWST and Rebyota, has paved the way for continual market advancement.
The comprehensive market research includes a diverse array of companies such as Seres Therapeutics (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), BiomeBank (Australia), Seed Health, Inc. (US), and others. These key players contribute significantly to offering human microbiome drugs and supplements.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|371
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2031
|7.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Collaborative Initiatives Between Organizations and Academia
- Increasing Number of Startups/SMEs Exploring Microbiome
- Advancements in Microbiome Sequencing
Restraints
- Complex Regulatory Policies
- High Investments in Commercializing Microbiome Drugs
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines
- Emergence of Postbiotics
Challenges
- Slow Patient Adoption of Microbiome-based Therapies
- Complexities in Developing Microbiome Therapies
Case Studies
- Effect of Rebyota on Quality of Life in Patients with Recurrent Clostridioides Difficile Infection
- Ecospor IV Study of Vowst for Clostridioides Difficile Infection
- Delong Study for Quality of Life Improvement by Vsl#3 Probiotic in Post-COVID-19 Patients
Company Profiles
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Seed Health, Inc.
- Seres Therapeutics
- Ferring B.V.
- Pendulum
- Optibiotix Health PLC
- Biogaia
- Maat Pharma
- Microba
- Biomebank
- Biohm Health
- Actial Farmaceutica Srl
- Resbiotic
- Infinant Health Inc.
- Exegi Pharma
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
- Infant Bacterial Therapeutics Ab
- Viome Lifesciences
- Genova Diagnostics
- Aobiome
- Guangzhou Zhiyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Nubiyota
- Oxthera
- Nexbiome
- Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
- Enterome
- Apsen Farmaceutica
- Metagen, Inc.
- Snipr Biome
- Mikrobiomik
- Synlogic
- Genetic Analysis
- Metabiomics
- Sun Genomics, Inc.
