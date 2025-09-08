Human Microbiome Global Forecast Report 2025 | Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 7.09 Billion by 2031 Driven by Personalized Medicine Demand

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Synbiotics, Diagnostics), Disease (Infectious, Gastrointestinal), Route (Oral, Rectal), CDMO (Formulation, Strain Engineering), Type (BCT/FMT, Live Bacteria) - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Human Microbiome market is projected to expand from USD 1.40 billion in 2024 to USD 7.09 billion by 2031, at an impressive CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and strategic collaborations between the microbiome industry and academic entities. Nevertheless, the market faces challenges in commercialization due to stringent regulatory policies.

The probiotics segment leads the human microbiome supplements market in 2024

The market is divided into human microbiome drugs, supplements, and diagnostics. Probiotics dominate the supplements segment due to their prominent application in digestive health, immunity enhancement, and gut microbial balance. The widespread consumer knowledge and established presence in OTC health products further bolster this segment's leadership. Their availability in accessible forms like capsules, powders, and functional foods boosts consumer adoption.

The gastrointestinal diseases segment holds the largest market share in 2024

A significant share of the human microbiome market is occupied by gastrointestinal diseases, owing to the link between gut microbiota and afflictions such as IBS, IBD, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. The high global prevalence of these chronic conditions drives the need for alternative therapies targeting the gut microbiome. Growing clinical evidence has spurred investment in microbiome-based diagnostics and therapies, enriching the segment's growth trajectory.

In 2024, North America dominates the human microbiome market

With a notable presence of key market players, cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, and formidable investment in microbiome R&D, North America captures the largest market share. The region is home to numerous clinical trials and academic partnerships, particularly within the U.S. Regulatory backing, exemplified by the FDA's approval of products like VOWST and Rebyota, has paved the way for continual market advancement.

The comprehensive market research includes a diverse array of companies such as Seres Therapeutics (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), BiomeBank (Australia), Seed Health, Inc. (US), and others. These key players contribute significantly to offering human microbiome drugs and supplements.

Further analysis includes key drivers influencing the market, such as advancements in microbiome sequencing and the proliferation of startups exploring this niche.

Innovative products in the microbiome sector and comprehensive market development analysis are highlighted to identify lucrative opportunities across different regions.

The market diversification segment offers detailed information on untapped geographies, recent trends, and the latest investments in the Human Microbiome market.

Competitive assessments cover companies like Seres Therapeutics, Ferring B.V., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., assessing their strategic initiatives and market positions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 7.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Collaborative Initiatives Between Organizations and Academia

Increasing Number of Startups/SMEs Exploring Microbiome

Advancements in Microbiome Sequencing

Restraints

Complex Regulatory Policies

High Investments in Commercializing Microbiome Drugs

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines

Emergence of Postbiotics

Challenges

Slow Patient Adoption of Microbiome-based Therapies

Complexities in Developing Microbiome Therapies

Case Studies

Effect of Rebyota on Quality of Life in Patients with Recurrent Clostridioides Difficile Infection

Ecospor IV Study of Vowst for Clostridioides Difficile Infection

Delong Study for Quality of Life Improvement by Vsl#3 Probiotic in Post-COVID-19 Patients

