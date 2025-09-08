The 23rd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition Opens in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1, the 23rd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition (CIEME) kicked off in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, alongside the 2nd Shenyang Manufacturing Industry Trade and Economic Week.

A wide array of high-tech manufacturing achievements and cutting-edge intelligent products took center stage at the expo, attracting exhibitors and visitors from both home and abroad. With a focus on developing new quality productive forces, the exhibition highlighted intelligent equipment and innovative outcomes, showcasing emerging drivers and trends within the equipment manufacturing sector.

This year's CIEME, themed "Intelligent New Equipment, New Quality Productive Forces", features an offline exhibition area covering 90,000 square meters. It is divided into 12 specialized sections, including an International Pavilion, a New Materials Pavilion, a Next-Generation Information Technology Pavilion, an Industrial Cultural Tourism Pavilion, and an Equipment Manufacturing Finance Pavilion. A total of 912 enterprises from countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, and Italy, as well as from across China, are taking part in the expo.

At the exhibition, a host of high-tech solutions and intelligent new products illustrated Shenyang's progress in advancing new quality productive forces within its manufacturing industry. With the growing capacity for independent innovation among Chinese smart manufacturing enterprises, "Made in China" products are gaining greater recognition from both domestic and international customers. Meanwhile, the platform value of events such as the China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition and the Shenyang Manufacturing Industry Trade and Economic Week has also been widely acknowledged by manufacturers and clients alike.

Source: CIEME Organizing Committee