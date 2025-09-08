SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Siemens, Thales, and NTT DATA Lead with Smart Infrastructure, Deep Tech, and End-to-End IT Services

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SoC as a Service Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for SoC as a Service. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 102 companies, of which the Top 14 SoC as a Service Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



SoC as a Service (SOCaaS) is a cybersecurity delivery model where an organization outsources its Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities to a specialized third-party provider. A SOC is the nerve center for an organization's security, responsible for 24/7 monitoring, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity threats. SOCaaS provides this entire suite of services on a subscription basis, leveraging the provider's expert security analysts, advanced threat intelligence platforms, and sophisticated tools, thereby eliminating the need for the client to build and maintain a costly and resource-intensive in-house SOC.



The market for SOCaaS is primarily driven by the severe and persistent global shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent. It is extremely difficult and expensive for most organizations, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to hire and retain the expert staff needed to run an effective 24/7 security operation. The constantly evolving and increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber threats requires continuous investment in technology and expertise. SOCaaS offers a cost-effective and scalable solution, allowing businesses to immediately access enterprise-grade security monitoring and incident response capabilities.



Despite the clear advantages, the SOCaaS model presents certain challenges. A fundamental hurdle is establishing deep trust and transparent communication between the client and the provider, as the client is handing over critical security functions. The technical integration of the provider's monitoring tools with the client's diverse IT environment can be complex and time-consuming. There is also a risk of receiving a generic service that lacks a deep understanding of the client's specific business context and unique risk profile, potentially leaving security gaps. Data privacy and compliance concerns are also paramount when using an external provider.



The 360 Quadrant maps the SoC as a Service providing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the SoC as a Service quadrant.



Key Players:



Major vendors in the SoC as a Service market are Siemens, Thales, NTT DATA, Verizon, Airbus Cybersecurity, Lumen Technologies, Proficio, Fortinet, Cloudflare, eSentire, Kaseya, Arctic Wolf Networks, Trustwave, ConnectWise, TECEZE, Clearnetwork, eSec Forte, Cloud4C, Alert Logic (Fortra), Ace Cloud Hosting, CISO Global, Cybersafe Solutions, CyberSecOp, Aiuken Cybersecurity, Syscom Global Solutions, DigiSOC, Infopulse, Foresite Cybersecurity, Stratosphere Networks, plusserver, LRQA, Inspirisys, and 10xDS.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top three companies:

Siemens



Siemens is a leading global technology company focused on the convergence of the digital and physical worlds. A powerhouse in industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and mobility, its portfolio ranges from factory control systems to high-speed trains. Siemens' core strategy is to accelerate digital transformation through its Xcelerator open business platform, which combines its hardware with a curated software and services ecosystem. By doing so, the company enables customers to enhance productivity, sustainability, and resilience across critical industries, including in India's rapidly growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.



Thales



Thales is a global high-technology leader serving the demanding aerospace, defense, transportation, and digital security markets. The French company excels in developing deep tech solutions, from advanced avionics and air traffic management to sophisticated cybersecurity and biometric systems. Thales's strategy is to leverage its expertise in AI, big data, and connectivity across all its domains, creating innovative and resilient solutions for a world facing complex threats and challenges. This focus solidifies its position as a trusted partner for governments and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.



NTT DATA



NTT DATA is a top-tier global IT services provider and a core member of Japan's NTT Group. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, systems integration, cloud solutions, and business process outsourcing to clients across all industries. NTT DATA's strategy is focused on being an end-to-end digital transformation partner, guiding clients from strategy through to implementation and operation. By leveraging its vast global talent pool, particularly in India, and investing in high-growth areas like AI and cybersecurity, it remains a powerhouse in the IT services landscape.



