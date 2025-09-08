Effective Scientific and Medical Technical Writing & Editing Training Course | Elevate Your Scientific Documentation Skills with Hands-On Practice (Online Event: Sept 30, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Technical Writing & Editing Training Course (Sept 30, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Effective technical writing and editing is a vital skill in ensuring a clear and compliant message. This interactive course will provide an intensive, practical guide to best practice to follow in achieving excellence in scientific, medical and technical documentation.

Our expert trainer will offer invaluable tools and techniques to help you write with confidence, clarity and a logical structure to successfully convey information to your reader.

With a combination of presentations, hands-on exercises and text review sessions, the programme will enable you to take your writing and editing skills to the highest level to the ultimate benefit of your business.

Who Should Attend:

This event has been designed for all those writing or editing scientific and medical texts, as well as technical documents, including those who prepare documents for regulatory submissions. The course will be relevant for anyone preparing texts about pharmaceutical, medical device and veterinary products and is suitable for native and non-native English speakers.

Benefits of attending

Master the skills required for clarity and accuracy in technical writing

the skills required for clarity and accuracy in technical writing Refine your techniques in editing and presenting technical documents

Learn how best to improve readability - be kind to your reader

how best to improve readability - be kind to your reader Gain insights into the use of illustrative material such as tables, graphs and flow charts

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of writing and editing - substantive and technical aspects

Considering logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy

Looking at details such as language editing, reference style, abbreviations and acronyms

Preparing a clear message for the intended reader

Punctuation specifics

Why punctuate?

Punctuation marks including: Paired punctuation marks Serial commas Bulleted lists Apostrophes



Further improving readability - being kind to your reader

Rewriting texts for maximum effectiveness

Improving tables, graphs and flow charts

Final checks, including proofreading

Why this is more than just a spell check

The practicalities

Writing tips and tools

Software

Checklists

Style guides

Systematic checks

Working with co-authors and editors, reviewers and other team members

Upfront decisions

Giving feedback effectively

Speakers:



Barbara Grossman

Biochemist

Hawkeye Medical Limited



Barbara Grossman has a passion for proofreading, quality control, and education. She is a biochemist by training and a medical writer, editor and teacher by profession, with 20+ years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Before starting her own medical writing and consultancy business (Hawkeye Medical Limited), she built up and managed the medical writing group at Covance, the contract research organisation, working in a wide range of therapeutic areas.

She has given professional development training at educational institutions and organisations such as the DIA (Drug Information Association - Europe and USA), EMWA (European Medical Writers Association) and NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), and has led many company-internal training courses. Barbara is an honorary member of EMWA, was Treasurer 1998-2005, has been an EMWA workshop leader since 2001, served on EMWA's Education Committee 2010-2018, was the Education Officer for 2 years until 2016, and since May 2019 is EMWA's President. In addition, she is an Associate Editor of Medical Writing, EMWA's journal.



