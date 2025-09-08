XerpaAI Partners with Sherpa Guides to Support Historic Autumn Everest Summit Attempt

TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XerpaAI, the world’s first AI Growth Agent (AGA), is proud to announce its sponsorship and partnership with legendary Sherpa guides for a historic climb of Mount Everest during this autumn season — a feat that has proven to be one of the most formidable challenges in modern mountaineering.

A Historic Challenge

Climbing Everest in autumn is notoriously brutal. Over the past 30 years, there have been 43 attempts but only 9 successful summits. In the last 15 years alone, 12 expeditions failed, with the most recent autumn summit achieved back in 2010.

This season, for the first time, Sherpa guides will be supported with enhanced resources, renewing hopes of breaking the 15-year drought and setting new records in high-altitude climbing.

Why XerpaAI?

XerpaAI is built on UXLINK — the world’s largest Web3 social infrastructure — and powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology. With its mission to “Speed Up Your Growth,” XerpaAI redefines how emerging projects achieve scale, resilience, and long-term success.

Just as Sherpas guide climbers safely to the top of Everest, XerpaAI acts as the AI Sherpa for growth — enabling projects to navigate the challenges of Web3 and reach new heights of adoption and impact.

A New Chapter of Growth

“This collaboration with Sherpa guides is more than a sponsorship — it’s a powerful metaphor for what XerpaAI stands for,” said the XerpaAI team. “We lead innovators through the toughest challenges, ensuring they don’t just attempt the climb but reach the summit. As the first AI Growth Agent, XerpaAI is here to make history.”

Follow XerpaAI for live updates from the Himalayas and insights into how AI and Web3 social infrastructure together can reshape the future of growth.

Climb with XerpaAI — like a Sherpa guiding you to the summit.

Media Contact Information:

Website: https://www.xerpaai.com/

Email: partnership@xerpaai.com

Twitter: https://x.com/xerpaai/

PR Contact:

Rachita Chettri

MediaX Agency

contact@mediax.agency

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aab70926-3ccd-426c-b9e3-3355bad0fb13