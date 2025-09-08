Chinese scientists unveil blueprint for asteroid defense and resource utilization, call for int'l collaboration

HEFEI, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese scientists revealed their first comprehensive plan for the near-Earth asteroid defense system at a space exploration conference held on Friday, calling for global partners to work together to protect the safety of our planet.

The third International Deep Space Exploration Conference was held in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, from Thursday to Friday. Focusing on asteroid exploration, defense and resource utilization, the conference attracted more than 400 guests from over 40 countries and regions.

ASTEROID DEFENSE PROGRAM

Chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, Wu Weiren, said during the conference that, under the framework of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), Chinese scientists have proposed a strategic concept for asteroid defense development.

The concept covers aspects such as monitoring and early warning, in-orbit handling, and systematic response, with the goal of building a comprehensive near-Earth asteroid detection and defense system. It includes an integrated, space-ground collaborative monitoring and early warning system capable of precise alerts and routine operation, added Wu, also director and chief scientist of Hefei-based Deep Space Exploration Lab, the conference's organizer.

Near-Earth asteroids are among the most potentially hazardous objects in the solar system. It is widely understood in the scientific community that around 66 million years ago, an asteroid approximately 10 km in diameter struck Earth, leading to the extinction of about 75 percent of global species, including dinosaurs.

On June 30, 1908, the Tunguska explosion in Russia devastated over 2,000 square km of forest. In 2013, a meteor airburst occurred over Chelyabinsk of Russia, injuring 1,500 people and damaging 3,000 buildings.

China has done a series of preparation works for asteroid defense. In 2006, the China National Space Administration launched the near-Earth object survey program. A white paper released in 2022 detailing China's space programs outlined plans to demonstrate and develop a near-Earth asteroid defense system.

On May 29, 2025, the Tianwen-2 probe was successfully launched, with the mission of sampling and returning from the near-Earth asteroid 2016HO3, followed by the exploration of the main-belt comet 311P.

China has also established routine sky-survey capacity. It has deployed telescopes including the 1-meter telescope at the Purple Mountain Observatory in east China, the 2.5-meter wide-field survey telescope in Lenghu in northwest China, as well as the 2.16-meter telescope in Xinglong in north China, and the 2.4-meter and 1.8-meter telescopes in Lijiang in southwest China.

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

In 2014, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) were established under the UN framework, becoming the two major global organizations for asteroid defense. China has been an active participant in the activities of both organizations.

At this conference, global scientists highly commended China's plan. "The theme of this conference is both timely and highly relevant," said Driss El Hadani, deputy director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). He noted that asteroids are not only of scientific interest but also present potential risks and opportunities for humanity.

"China's observation data and research findings will be shared with international partners through the IAWN platform," said Wu Weiren. He welcomed global partners to actively collaborate in areas such as joint ground-based monitoring, cooperative development and payload hosting, as well as sharing of data and results.

"From the perspective of safeguarding Earth's security and ensuring the continuity of human civilization, building asteroid defense capabilities is a shared mission for all humanity," he added.

In July, the International Deep Space Exploration Association (IDSEA), the first China-based international academic organization for deep space exploration, was established in Hefei. It plans to build a broad platform for cooperation and exchange by organizing high-level international academic events and promoting the cultivation of global aerospace talent.

Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), said at the conference that the asteroid defense is a global endeavor. Coordination is important and that's where organizations like the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory and IAF can play a significant role.

RESOURCE FOR HUMANITY

While advancing its deep space exploration efforts, China has emphasized that the exploration and utilization of space resources should serve the well-being of all humanity. At the conference, Wu Weiren extended a cooperation initiative to global partners, calling for joint efforts to develop the deep space economy, protect our planet, and ensure the continuity of human civilization.

In a sub-forum of this conference, the Deep Space Exploration Lab highlighted ten major sectors as the future trends of deep space economy, including resource utilization, internet, energy, biology, transportation, smart technologies, construction, tourism, security, and cultural creativity.

The United States, Japan, Luxembourg and other countries have already enacted domestic legislation to authorize the development of space resources. The deep space economy represents an expansion of the space economy, characterized by the exploitation and utilization of resources from celestial bodies.

Near-Earth asteroids are rich in iron, nickel, platinum-group metals, and rare earth mineral resources. Some asteroids may even contain water resources, which could be used for in-situ production and replenishment of propellants and water supplies, thereby reducing the costs of deep space exploration missions.

"We recognize the role of China in the areas of asteroid exploration, planetary defense, and resource utilization. China has been actively engaged in these domains and has participated in international cooperation efforts that help advance collective understanding and dialogue," said Driss El Hadani.

"We praise China for developing programs that support and collaborate with emerging nations, creating real opportunities to go to space. For instance, upcoming Chang'e missions have issued international calls for payloads, enabling joint scientific progress and new opportunities for emerging countries," said Bernard Foing, vice chair of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) planetary commission and exploration panel.

Source: The Third International Deep Space Exploration Conference