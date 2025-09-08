Biomass Power Generation Industry Report 2025-2033 | Opportunities in Developing Advanced Technologies, Boosting CHP Systems, Integrating with Renewables, and Decentralized Generation

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Power Generation: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agriculture and Forest Residues, Biogas and Energy Crops, Urban Residues, Landfill Gas (LFG) Feedstock), Technology, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biomass Power Generation Market size is valued at USD 51.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 83 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.09% over the forecast period.



The biomass power generation market is a significant component of the renewable energy landscape, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional power generation methods. It involves the conversion of organic materials, such as wood, agricultural residues, and energy crops, into electricity.

The market is driven by the global need to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy security. Government incentives and policies play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.



Technological advancements in biomass power plants, including improved combustion technologies and advanced gasification systems, are enhancing the market's efficiency and competitiveness. The market is witnessing a trend towards combined heat and power (CHP) systems, which utilize biomass to generate both electricity and heat, maximizing energy efficiency. The integration of biomass power with other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is also gaining traction.



The biomass power generation market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing demand for baseload renewable energy and the need to diversify energy sources. However, challenges related to feedstock availability, cost competitiveness, and environmental impact need to be addressed for sustained growth. The market's future success depends on the development of efficient and sustainable biomass supply chains and supportive regulatory frameworks.



Key Insights: Biomass Power Generation Market

Increasing adoption of combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

Development of advanced combustion and gasification technologies.

Integration of biomass power with other renewable energy sources.

Growing focus on decentralized biomass power generation.

Rising investment in research and development for improved efficiency.

Government policies and renewable energy targets.

Increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy.

Growing awareness of climate change and environmental concerns.

Availability of diverse biomass resources.

Energy security and diversification goals.

High capital and operational costs.

Sustainability concerns related to biomass sourcing.

Air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Competition from other renewable energy sources.

Variability in biomass feedstock availability.

Biomass Power Generation Market Competition, Intelligence, Key Players, and Winning Strategies to 2034:

The 2025 Biomass Power Generation Market Research Report identifies winning strategies for companies to register increased sales and improve market share.

Opinions from senior executives from leading companies in the Biomass Power Generation market are imbibed thoroughly and the Biomass Power Generation industry expert predictions on the economic downturn, technological advancements in the Biomass Power Generation market, and customized strategies specific to a product and geography are mentioned.

The Biomass Power Generation market report is a source of comprehensive data and analysis of the industry, helping businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The Biomass Power Generation market study assists investors in analyzing On Biomass Power Generation business prospects by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

The report provides insights into consumer behavior and preferences, including their buying patterns, brand loyalty, and factors influencing their purchasing decisions. It also includes an analysis of the regulatory environment and its impact on the Biomass Power Generation industry. Shifting consumer demand despite declining GDP and burgeoning interest rates to control surging inflation is well detailed.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Biomass Power Generation Market Segmentation

By Feedstock:

Woody Biomass

Agriculture and Forest Residues

Biogas and Energy Crops

Urban Residues

LFG Feedstock

By Technology:

Anaerobic Digestion

Combustion

Gasification

Co-firing and CHP

LFG

By End-User:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

