Dataprana Signs $10 Million Deal with Bitmain for New Immersion Units

MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataprana, Inc. (“Dataprana”) has signed a $10 million agreement with Bitmain Technologies Delaware Ltd. (“Bitmain”) for the purchase of over 3,000 Antminer S21 Immersion units, which will be hosted at its mining facility in the United States.

The new S21 miners will be allocated toward 20 MW of capacity across 20 mining containers.

Bitmain, a leading global manufacturer of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips for digital asset mining, has been at the forefront of high-performance mining hardware development since 2013. This latest purchase agreement marks another milestone in its long-standing partnership with a U.S. data center developer and operator, as Bitmain has consistently served as a trusted supplier of next-generation mining equipment to Dataprana and its affiliates for many years.

“Bitmain has been a trusted partner of ours for a long time, consistently delivering the most advanced mining technology to support our growth and the growth of our clients. This latest agreement strengthens that relationship, and we look forward to continuing to build on this foundation with future collaborations that create long-term value for both organizations.”

- Arseniy Grusha, Co-Founder and CEO of Dataprana



Dataprana recently announced the launch of its Prana Energy division, which focuses on land and energy acquisitions for the purpose of data infrastructure and other load-intensive project development. The launch of this division supports Dataprana’s primary objective to deliver high-quality data centers in optimal U.S. locations that offer scalability, reliability, and performance as the demand for data centers and compute capacity in the United States continues to grow.

The company’s future projects include the development of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which will be built to accommodate the latest NVIDIA GPUs and designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern AI and ML applications.

More about Dataprana:

Dataprana specializes in land and power acquisitions and delivers cutting-edge data centers and supporting infrastructure construction projects for various applications. Its use cases include cloud services, web hosting, various ML automation, AI LLM, and digital asset mining.

Our dedicated team is composed of industry professionals with decades of relevant experience, contributing to our continued growth and development.

