Sitryx appoints Adam Mostafa as Chief Financial Officer

Adam joins Sitryx with deep expertise in biotechnology capital markets, M&A and business development and strategic leadership





Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 8 September 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announces the appointment of Adam Mostafa as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today.

With over 25 years of experience, Adam is a seasoned biotech executive and financial leader. He joins Sitryx with a distinguished background spanning across biotech and healthcare financial sectors, where he has raised over $1 billion in institutional capital and secured multiple strategic partnerships, while helping to lead companies from early-stage clinical efforts to approval and commercialization. Most recently, Adam served as CFO for X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), where he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s financial and growth strategies, including the close of X4’s reverse merger with Arsanis in 2019 and subsequent Nasdaq public listing, and the FDA approval and commercial launch of XOLREMDI®, a novel rare disease therapeutic. Prior to this, he held the role of CFO at Abpro Holdings (Nasdaq: ABP). He currently sits on the Board of Satellos Bioscience (TSX: MSCL) and Precision Biologics and is a Senior Advisor to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CPIX).

Adam’s earlier career featured significant tenures at major financial institutions including Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking group at Cantor Fitzgerald, Senior Banker at Needham & Company, Vice President at CRT Capital Group and Portfolio Management Associate at AQR Capital. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Brown University.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Adam to Sitryx. His extensive financial expertise, strategic leadership, and broad experience across the healthcare sector will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth. With a proven track record of guiding innovative biotech companies, his appointment strengthens our position as we advance the development of our proprietary clinical-stage pipeline of small molecules for the treatment of chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

Adam Mostafa, incoming Chief Financial Officer, added: “I am thrilled to be joining Sitryx at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The team has built an impressive foundation with a highly innovative clinical pipeline that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm of multiple chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. I look forward to working closely with the team to further drive the Company’s growth and deliver on its potential to make a significant impact on patients’ lives.”

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has raised $85 million to date from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.