ECARX Powers Launch of Lynk & Co 10 EM-P, Integrating Pikes® Computing Platform

SHANGHAI, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today congratulated Lynk & Co on the launch of Lynk & Co 10 EM-P plug-in hybrid sedan. This vehicle is the first to integrate ECARX’s Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack, setting new benchmarks for AI-powered intelligent cockpits.

Lynk & Co 10 EM-P showcases the strength of ECARX’s Pikes® computing platform, powered by the 5 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8295P automotive-grade SoC. This robust hardware foundation supports the increasing demand for sophisticated intelligent vehicle features when combined with ECARX’s powerful cross-domain Cloudpeak® software stack which maximizes SoC potential by integrating the cluster, HUD, central stack display, vehicle control, and ADAS systems. This integration enables a wide array of advanced features in Lynk & Co 10 EM-P, including AI agents, 3D Surround Reality (SR), Sentry Mode, rear spoiler control, automatic air vent adjustment, and multi-brand phone-to-cockpit connectivity. Additionally, the latest LYNK Flyme Auto 2 operating system elevates both intelligence and user experience to new heights.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “Integrated with Qualcomm’s foundational innovations in its advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) and ECARX’s engineering execution expertise, we are excited to see the Pikes® computing platform, a core pillar of our intelligent cockpit portfolio, enter mass production for the new Lynk & Co 10 EM-P. This milestone underscores our technological leadership in vehicle intelligence innovation and our pivotal role in driving the global shift towards fully intelligent mobility. We remain committed to advancing our R&D roadmap to ensure global automakers remain at the forefront of technological advancement.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

