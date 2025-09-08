EDAP Receives HIFU Reimbursement for Prostate Cancer in France

Focal One Robotic HIFU procedure now covered under France’s national universal health system





Reimbursement milestone allows increased patient access to Focal One Robotic HIFU



AUSTIN, Texas, September 8, 2025 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the French Ministry of Health has awarded reimbursement for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) procedure for the treatment of prostate cancer in France. Reimbursement in France will specifically cover use of the Focal One Robotic HIFU procedure for eligible patients as a primary treatment of localized prostate cancer as well as a salvage treatment option following radiotherapy.

“Securing reimbursement for Focal One in France represents an important commercial milestone for our company, allowing a significant number of prostate cancer patients access to an effective, non-invasive, treatment for managing their prostate cancer. Importantly, the positive results from the groundbreaking HIFI Study provided the critical scientific evidence to help secure reimbursement for Focal One,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the largest healthcare markets in Europe, we also believe that securing reimbursement in France is likely to accelerate reimbursement for Focal One Robotic HIFU in additional European countries. Over time, we anticipate additional emerging clinical evidence supporting the use of focal therapy in the management of prostate cancer will drive further adoption of Focal One. In addition to the HIFI study, we believe the Level 1 evidence from the FARP Study, which was recently presented at this year’s American Urological Association Annual Meeting, will also help accelerate demand for our leading Focal One platform, as a growing number of urologists realize the benefits of HIFU over radical treatment options such as surgery or radiation.”

This final step in the reimbursement pathway follows the positive favorable opinion issued in December 2023 by the French National Authority for Health (HAS) to include HIFU as a procedure covered under the national universal health system, Social Security ("Sécurité Sociale") following the completion and analysis of the HIFI Study sponsored by the French Urology Association. Coverage became effective on September 1, 2025, and reimbursement details will become available in the near future.

For more information about the results from HIFI Study, please visit hifistudy.com.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/

