WRKdefined Emerges as Fast-Growing Podcast Network Dedicated to All Things Work

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to advancing work, WRKdefined today shared details of the network’s official launch. Quietly entering the market in February 2024, WRKdefined started with the goal of solving a simple problem: creating a space that brought together the conversations shaping the future of work. Over the last year and a half, interest and engagement in that mission have exploded – and next week, attendees of HR Tech will have the chance to see why.

WRKdefined co-founder William Tincup explained, “We built WRKdefined because work deserves a voice — actually, sixty voices and counting. We’ve been live since last year, but HR Tech is the perfect place to say it loud: podcasts are where real conversations about the future of work are happening.”

Serving as the network’s public unveiling, several shows from WRKdefined will record from the HR Executive Podcast Studio on the expo floor at HR Tech, which is taking place September 16 – 18 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to listen live from outside the studio and see how the podcasts get made and what the guests have to say.

Ryan Leary, WRKdefined co-founder, shared, “Our mission is to connect audiences with authentic voices on every aspect of work. Helping run the podcast studio at HR Tech is proof of what’s possible when you put content and community first.”

HR Tech is just the latest milestone in WRKdefined’s meteoric ascent, having already exceeded more than 1 million listeners reached. With podcasts across every aspect of work, from recruiting and HR to compensation and wellness to leadership and DEI, the network continues to grow rapidly. WRKdefined offers something for everyone, partnering with dozens of brands, events and vendors looking to redefine the conversation around how the world works.

