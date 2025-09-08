Swift Fuels advances light gas (LG2F™) demonstration plant plans in Louisiana

Exclusivity agreement signed with Diamond Infrastructure Solutions for Swift Fuels to investigate its development and operation of a demonstration-scale unit

Demonstration scale Light Gas to Fuels (LG2F™) unit will convert ethane-rich gas streams to premium grade auto gasoline / transportation fuels

Construction is expected to take ~12 months from final investment decision; start-up is targeted by early 2027





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Fuels, LLC (“Swift Fuels”), a clean energy research and development company, announced today that it has signed an exclusivity agreement with Diamond Infrastructure Solutions (“Diamond”), under which Diamond will reserve land on its site while Swift Fuels evaluates the potential construction of a demonstration-scale Light Gas to Fuels (LG2F™) plant in Louisiana. As part of the project’s development, the two companies are discussing the lease of land onsite, access to Diamond’s existing infrastructure, and connections to feedstock streams for the proposed facility. The plant is targeted to begin operations in early 2027.

Swift Fuels’ LG2F™ process is designed to convert ethane-rich light hydrocarbons into premium-grade gasoline and other fuel products through a high-yield catalytic pathway. This approach minimizes CO₂ emissions and eliminates conventional steps such as crude oil refining, steam reforming, syngas/methanol loops, and hydrotreating.

To advance front-end engineering and design, Swift Fuels has engaged Fluor as the lead engineering contractor, leveraging its Houston office and global engineering resources.

Subject to permitting and final investment decisions, construction is expected to take less than 12 months. Once commissioned, Swift Fuels plans to host industry visitors to observe the unit in operation and explore its design features.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about future events and expectations, including anticipated project timelines and facility performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including permitting, engineering, construction, market conditions, financing, and operational factors. Swift Fuels undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Swift Fuels

Swift Fuels, LLC is a privately held research and development firm in the clean fuels sector with offices located in the Purdue University Research Park in West Lafayette, Indiana. The firm specializes in the transformation of light gases to high performance transportation fuels and chemical feedstocks. Swift Fuels core discoveries are enveloped in a portfolio of technologies called Light Gas to Fuels (LG2F™). This proprietary LG2F™ technology is the first of its kind -- a breakthrough in the use of light gas and clean energy technologies without complex refining methods to produce transportation fuels. Swift Fuels portfolio of intellectual property also includes rights to a variety of catalytic-related technologies solely licensed from Purdue University’s CISTAR initiative. Swift Fuels LG2F™ patented technology portfolio does NOT involve syngas processing, methanol processing, desulfurization methods (e.g. DMDS), or complex/capital-intensive fractionation methods. Furthermore, LG2F™ eliminates the need for steam in the hydrocarbon reaction sequence, thereby minimizing CO 2 emissions. As a unique alternative, LG2F™ technology can be positioned to transform biomass to fuels by dehydrating ethanol to bio-ethylene for cost-efficient fuels (i.e., gasoline, diesel fuel or jet fuel) or petrochemical use. Swift Fuels LG2F™ technology utilizes the abundant supply of light gases that are made available from the global oversupply of natural gas BTUs which cannot be fully consumed by utilities to make power. This BTU surplus in excess ethane is a strategic opportunity for LG2F™. Swift Fuels plans to license LG2F™ technology across the globe wherever surplus ethane gas supplies exist and steady demand for low-cost, capital efficient, premium-grade transportation fuels are present.

About Diamond Infrastructure Solutions

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions is an infrastructure-focused company strategically located in the U.S. Gulf Coast – the heart of U.S. advanced manufacturing. Built upon a foundation that combines world-leading operational excellence and infrastructure management, Diamond Infrastructure Solutions is designed to deliver outstanding safety performance, best-in-class services and reliability. Driven by a customer-first mindset and comprehensive suite of infrastructure capabilities, we are fully resourced to meet customers’ investment and production needs. Learn more about our best-in-class services and industrial locations by visiting diamondinfra.com.

Media Contacts:

Karl Post

TallGrass Public Relations

Karl.post@tallgrasspr.com

949-246-0113