GXO Leaders Receive 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

Carmen Gil and Joanne Mawditt honored for their contributions to GXO’s global success

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Carmen Gil and Joanne Mawditt are recipients of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate Carmen and Joanne, two exemplary leaders at GXO who have been integral to the growth of our global organization,” said Corinna Refsgaard, Chief Human Resources Officer at GXO. “Their dedication, leadership, and ability to inspire those around them continue to shape GXO’s culture and position us as an employer and partner of choice in the logistics industry.”

Carmen Gil, the director of GXO Iberia’s ecommerce business unit, is being honored as a Trailblazer for her commitment to paving the way for the future of female leadership in logistics.

Since joining GXO in 2022, Carmen has played an integral role strengthening GXO’s presence in Iberia. She led the development and launch of GXO’s Marchamalo Campus – the largest logistics operation in Spain – and has overseen customer wins and expansions with major brands, particularly in fashion and beauty.

Joanne (Jo) Mawditt, the senior manager of operational training for the UK and Europe, is being recognized as a Workforce Innovator for her efforts to enhance education and workforce development for supply chain professionals. Jo spearheaded the development and implementation of GXO’s Driver Academy, creating industry-leading training programs for drivers and warehouse operators. Jo’s focus on improving driver training and retention through upskilling and reskilling drivers has resulted in significant reductions in vehicle incident rates.

About GXO

