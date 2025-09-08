Centric Software positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Process Industries by QKS Group

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Process Industries’ vendors.

Centric Software, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Centric Software a 2025 Technology Leader and Ace Performer in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Process Industries, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Anoch Mane, Principal Analyst, QKS Group, “Centric Software has built a strong position in the process PLM market by aligning tightly with the operational realities of food, beverage, and cosmetics manufacturers. What sets Centric Software apart is its ability to translate deep industry specificity into execution-ready capabilities, especially around formulation management, regulatory automation, and speed-to-market. Its i global compliance engine is one of the most operationally impactful differentiators in this segment. Centric Software’s ability to scale across geographies while staying close to the needs of business and R&D users is what makes it a compelling choice for manufacturers under pressure to move fast without compromising on control.”

QKS Group defines Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Process Industries as a purpose-built digital platform that manages the lifecycle of formulation-based products, from initial concept, R&D, and regulatory approval through production, packaging, distribution, and end-of-life. Process PLM is centered on managing recipes, formulas, raw materials, and batch production processes, making it essential for industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverage, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Process PLM integrates product development with quality assurance, compliance management, and supply chain collaboration, enabling organizations to maintain precise control over product specifications, ingredient variability, and multi-market labeling. By providing a unified digital thread across R&D, regulatory, QA, and manufacturing teams, process PLM empowers companies to accelerate innovation, reduce compliance risk, streamline global product launches, and adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory demands.

“We are honored to be named a Leader and Ace Performer by the QKS Group in the 2025 Spark MatrixTM. This recognition underscores Centric Software’s relentless focus on market-driven innovation, fueled by the insights of our customers across food, beverage and cosmetics,” says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. “Formulated products are regulatory-heavy, and the recent introduction of Centric Software’s compliance engine is another tangible example of the investment that we are making into this field.”

About Centric Software

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care manufacturers, brands and grocery multi-category retailers. As experts in all fast-moving consumer goods, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, package, price, allocate, market and sell products. Centric Software solutions optimize the product portfolio, harmonize product offers and streamline product development by speeding time to market and innovation while enhancing quality control and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Centric PLM TM features integrated industry best practices and innovative, AI-enabled capabilities tailored specifically for cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, retailers and food service providers. Seamlessly manage the overall product lifecycle, from initial concept and formula development to packaging, quality, supplier collaboration, labeling, production, SKU rationalization and beyond. Results include up to a 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

features integrated industry best practices and innovative, AI-enabled capabilities tailored specifically for cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, retailers and food service providers. Seamlessly manage the overall product lifecycle, from initial concept and formula development to packaging, quality, supplier collaboration, labeling, production, SKU rationalization and beyond. Results include up to a 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Visual Boards TM are a visually oriented product portfolio optimization tool. A singular accessible workspace pulls in real-time data and imagery from multiple business systems. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time . Centric Market Intelligence TM is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

are a visually oriented product portfolio optimization tool. A singular accessible workspace pulls in real-time data and imagery from multiple business systems. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric PXMTM, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence–driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

