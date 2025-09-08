Innovid by Mediaocean Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group’s AI Maturity Matrix™: AdTech, 2025

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest report, “Leveraging AI in AdTech to Revolutionize Ad Performance and Deliver Personalized Customer Engagement.” The research introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically for the AdTech landscape, spotlighting Innovid by Mediaocean as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025.

As enterprises accelerate their transition from automation to intelligence, QKS developed the QKS AI Maturity Curve, which offers a structured approach to assess whether AdTech platforms are truly AI-native or merely retrofitting capabilities to remain competitive. The model evaluates vendors across five dimensions, including AI vision and roadmap, execution maturity, embedded generative AI, governance and transparency, and integration.

“The rapid proliferation of “AI-powered” claims across the advertising technology (AdTech) sector has created a significant disconnect between perceived innovation and actual functional depth” said Richa Choubey, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “Many vendors today talk about AI, but few operationalize it in ways that deliver real-time decisioning, contextual optimization, and autonomous orchestration. The AI Maturity Matrix helps cut through that noise by anchoring AI in real process value.”

AI Maturity: The Revolution of Advertising Performance and Optimization

The QKS whitepaper reframes AdTech transformation as a journey from static automation to dynamic, agentic process orchestration. The framework underscores the need for platforms to embed AI across the full AdTech lifecycle design, execution, analysis, and continuous improvement.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

• AI-driven workflows with GenAI-based content customization

• Ethical AI governance with transparency and bias safeguards

• Data strategy with first-party inputs and consent management

• Customer adoption through onboarding, metrics, and ROI gains

• AI vision with leadership commitment, roadmap, and partnerships

The research positions Innovid as the Most Valuable Pioneer for its ability to embed intelligence directly into the core layers of its advertising suite, spanning creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization. By integrating dynamic creative optimization and versioning, cross-channel optimization, and identity resolution into a unified AI-powered stack, Innovid demonstrates how intelligence can streamline workflows, improve campaign performance, scale personalization and interactivity, and maintain transparency in cookieless environments.

“Innovid’s recognition as the Most Valuable Pioneer underlines a pivotal shift in advertising technology,” said Richa Choubey, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “It reflects the transition from fragmented, siloed use cases of AI to a fully embedded intelligence layer that governs the entire advertising campaign lifecycle. Innovid is not simply applying AI to optimize workflows, rather it’s orchestrating scale and outcomes in real time, enabling marketers to navigate complexity with precision, efficiency, and measurable impact. This positions the platform as a benchmark for the future of autonomous advertising ecosystems.”

“AI should not be treated as a one-off feature or siloed add-on. For advertising, AI must be embedded into the core of how campaigns are created, delivered, measured, and optimized,” said Zvika Netter, CEO & Founder, Innovid. “This recognition validates our commitment to building AI into every layer of the ad stack. AI is about enabling smarter workflows, surfacing deeper insights, and improving transparency and effectiveness across the ecosystem.”

The report is designed to guide MarTech and Media & Advertising Leaders, and technology buyers as they navigate their decision through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: https://www.innovid.com/resources/reports/ai-maturity-matrix-adtech-platform-2025

