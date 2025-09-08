Picard Medical, Inc. Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), today announced that Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer, will present in-person at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held both in-person and virtually from September 8 -10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation information is below:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation date: September 10th

Presentation time: 1:30 pm

Format: in-person; live, webcasted Company presentation with reply

To listen to the presentation live or via replay, please visit the Investor Overview/Events section of the Picard website here

About Picard Medical, Inc.

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.syncardia.com.

