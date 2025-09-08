Regenx Tech Corp Provides Operations Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is excited to provide additional operational details regarding the restart of the process facility in Newport, Tennessee. The system has now been tested using full chemistry and is performing as expected. The testing process is meticulous and involves multiple inspections and analysis during each step to ensure quality and safety controls are maintained.

The testing included using the modifications to the previous chemistry that the Company previously disclosed. The modifications provided successful results and now allow the base solution to be used multiple times. The ability to recycle the base solution enables Regenx to produce a product with a much higher concentration of PGMs. The higher concentration offers both operational and commercial advantages.

Rick Purdy, President of Regenx USA, stated:



We continue to successfully hit targets to allow the facility to operate at full capacity. Our methodical process for this start-up is providing excellent results and laying a solid foundation for future operations.

Both the Lab and Operations teams have provided exceptional support, not only in fabricating the revised system but also in modifying the chemistry to increase the effectiveness of the process. I would like to recognize and thank the teams who have been working together to seamlessly integrate the changes.

Being on the ground in Tennessee, I am excited by our progress and know we are ready to take the next step. We are fielding inquiries from customers looking to place their products with us.

The next step is for the system to operate continuously at full capacity. Regenx will continue to provide additional updates on the operation in the near future.

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.



