Algorhythm Holdings Announces Supply Chain Finance Facility with Bank of America for SemiCab India

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI technology holding company, announced today that its subsidiary, SMCB Solutions Private Limited (“SemiCab India), has secured a supply chain finance receivables facility with Bank of America.

The facility provides SemiCab India with access to low-cost, non-dilutive working capital by enabling accelerated payment on all eligible accounts receivable for services provided to its three largest global customers, which are some of the largest multinational fast moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) industrial and automotive companies in India. The Bank of America facility allows accelerated payment on eligible accounts receivable, without limit, at a rate of 1% above the Indian one-year Treasury Bill rate, currently equivalent to approximately 5.6%. The arrangement is entirely non-dilutive and carries no equity or equity-linked provisions.

“This milestone demonstrates both our importance as a strategic partner and the quality of capital now available to SemiCab,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm. “Our largest clients’ global financing programs will allow us to leverage their exceptionally low cost of capital to accelerate the collection of accounts receivable. This facility gives us access to immediate working capital at a fraction of traditional financing costs, enabling us to scale faster without relying heavily on the capital markets for equity financing.”

Atkinson added, “Pairing this program with our recent $4.4 million financing ensures that we are sufficiently capitalized into 2026 to support SemiCab’s accelerating growth. Expanding these client-driven financing solutions across more relationships is a key priority for us as we execute upon our plan to grow SemiCab into the market leader in AI-powered logistics and distribution solutions.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

Forward Looking Statements

