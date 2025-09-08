Ocular Therapeutix™ to Host Investor Day on September 30, 2025

Company to highlight ongoing AXPAXLI™ wet AMD registrational program, strategy and next steps in NPDR and DME, and global commercial opportunity for AXPAXLI

Event to feature global retinal disease experts Dr. Arshad M. Khanani MD, MA, FASRS; Professor Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth; Dr. Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD; and Dr. Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD

The live event will take place in New York City on September 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in New York City. Click here to register for the live event, with virtual access available, which will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

The Investor Day will include presentations from Ocular’s senior leadership and roundtable discussions with global retina Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), followed by a live Q&A session. In-person attendees are invited to join Ocular’s leadership team for a networking reception to conclude the event.

The global retina KOLs participating in Ocular’s Investor Day include:

Dr. Arshad M. Khanani MD, MA, FASRS : Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research and Director of Fellowship, Sierra Eye Associates, and Clinical Professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

: Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research and Director of Fellowship, Sierra Eye Associates, and Clinical Professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Professor Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth : Professor, The Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London, England and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

: Professor, The Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London, England and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Dr. Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD : Vice Chair of Ophthalmology Clinical Research and Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University Medical Center

: Vice Chair of Ophthalmology Clinical Research and Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University Medical Center Dr. Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD: Director of the Research Department at the Charles Ophthalmic Center and Ophthalmology Department Director at Organización Médica de Investigación in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Presentations from Company leadership and KOL discussions will focus on providing an overview of the complementary SOL trials and how they may support a differentiated superiority label for AXPAXLI in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD); details on the planned SOL extension study; the Company’s clinical strategy for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and a review of the global commercial opportunity for AXPAXLI across retinal indications.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Dr. Arshad Khanani

Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS is the Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, as well as a Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Dr. Khanani founded the clinical research department at Sierra Eye Associates, which has since become one of the nation's leading centers for clinical research. He has served as the principal investigator in over 150 clinical trials and has been a top enroller for several Phase 1-3 trials. He is also at the forefront of several collaborative studies examining real-world outcomes for newly approved treatments. Additionally, Dr. Khanani was the first to perform surgical procedures in various clinical trials focused on sustained drug delivery and gene therapy. His extensive body of work includes numerous publications in highly regarded journals such as The Lancet, Ophthalmology, and JAMA Ophthalmology.

Dr. Khanani is a lead principal investigator for several ongoing clinical trials and contributes to national and international clinical trial steering committees and scientific advisory boards. These efforts are aimed at developing new treatment options for patients with retinal diseases. A sought-after speaker, he is frequently invited to present at major national and international meetings. In 2021, Dr. Khanani founded the Clinical Trials at the Summit meeting to foster discussion on clinical trial design and data. Dr. Khanani is a distinguished member of both the Macula Society and the Retina Society, and he has earned numerous honors throughout his career including the Macula Society Lawrence J. Singerman Medal in 2025. Dr. Khanani was also named as one of the Top 10 ophthalmology researchers in the world in The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025.

About Professor Adnan Tufail

Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth is Professor at The Institute of Ophthalmology, UCL (University College London), with extensive clinical and research experience in retinal conditions including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Professor Tufail is also a Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and clinical and research lead at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, with special expertise in medical and inflammatory diseases of the retina and choroid, and surgical specialization in cataract surgery in patients with retinal disorders.

Professor Tufail was the lead clinician scientist for clinical trials to treat choroidal neovascularization, including the seminal ABC Trial that focused on examining bevacizumab for neovascular AMD and the REPAIR trial for myopia related neovascularization. Both studies had a profound effect on eyecare in the UK and internationally. His current research interests are wide ranging from disease mechanisms and treatment discovery e.g. dry age-related macular degeneration, currently an untreatable condition, to using artificial intelligence systems to improve patient access to retinal care and creating safe data sharing so that physicians can pool their patient experience to improve eye care in the NHS. He is also Deputy Lead of the large multicenter European study of dry age-related macular degeneration MACUSTAR.

About Dr. Eleonora Lad

Eleonora (Nora) Lad, MD, PhD is the Vice Chair for Ophthalmology Clinical Research and Professor of Ophthalmology with Tenure at Duke University Medical Center. She is a clinician scientist and retinal ophthalmologist with the primary goal of developing novel strategies for early diagnosis and treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal degenerative disease. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Stanford University where she was awarded the Heed Fellowship, and a medical retina fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Lad has fulfilled the role of international lead PI for the Apellis Phase 3 OAKS study for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to AMD, the first FDA-approved treatment for this disease indication. Dr. Lad serves on the Executive Advisory Boards on multiple companies and advises industry sponsors on novel, approvable visual function assessments in the context of clinical trials for retinal diseases. Dr. Lad serves as a member of the FDA/NEI Ophthalmic Imaging Collaborative Communities on Imaging and Artificial Intelligence, as Heed Society faculty, and on the Advisory Board of the Innovative Medicine-2 (IMI-2) consortium. Dr. Lad has served as the director of grading for retina clinical trials at the Duke Reading Center and primary investigator for investigator-initiated and Phase 1 through 3 clinical trials at the Duke Eye Center. She has served as lead author in high-impact journals such as Lancet, Nature and Ophthalmology and as an editor for Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), Ophthalmic Surgery, Lasers and Imaging (OSLI) Retina, and as a member of the Advisory Committee for JAMA Ophthalmology.

About Dr. Patricio Schlottmann

Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD, is an ophthalmologist and researcher in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He serves as the Director of the Research Department at the Charles Ophthalmic Center and the Ophthalmology Department Director at Organización Médica de Investigación.

Dr. Schlottmann earned his MD from the University of Buenos Aires and completed specialized training and a research fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. He has led over 35 clinical research studies and founded the RIO LATAM initiative, enhancing ophthalmology research across Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. With over 60 publications and more than 4000 citations, he is also a peer reviewer and editorial board member for prominent medical journals, and he actively contributes to the Argentinean Vitreous Retina Society.

