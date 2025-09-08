Canterra Minerals Reports Highest Ever Gold Samples up to 535 g/t Au and Expands Mineralization at Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE: DXZB) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant prospecting results from its Wilding Gold Project, in Central Newfoundland, including exceptional grades of 535 g/t Au. The Wilding Gold Project covers 55 km of the same gold-bearing corridor that hosts Equinox Gold’s producing Valentine Mine directly adjacent to Canterra’s property.

Highlights:

Exceptional High-Grades : Multiple grab samples from known zones returned exceptional results, including 535 g/t, 169 g/t, 135 g/t, and 126 g/t Au.

: Multiple grab samples from known zones returned exceptional results, including 535 g/t, 169 g/t, 135 g/t, and 126 g/t Au. Significant Expansion Along Strike : New prospecting 14 km away from the core of the Wilding Gold Project at Noel Paul returned grab samples assaying up to 6.35 g/t Au, confirming mineralization continues along the structural corridor.

: New prospecting 14 km away from the core of the Wilding Gold Project at Noel Paul returned grab samples assaying up to 6.35 g/t Au, confirming mineralization continues along the structural corridor. Multiple Gold Occurrences: Additional sampling, including 0.60 g/t Au grab sample at East Alder prospect, 10 km from the Noel Paul samples, highlights the potential for multiple mineralized zones across the property.



"These results, including our highest-ever gold sample of 535 g/t gold, confirm a very high-grade gold system and reinforce Wilding’s potential as a district-scale project," said Chris Pennimpede, CEO of Canterra Minerals. "With Equinox Gold’s Valentine Gold Mine now in production immediately next door, and our first significant high-grade results extending across the next 50 km of the corridor, Canterra is strategically positioned in one of Canada’s most exciting emerging gold camps."

District-Scale Potential Taking Shape

These results provide strong evidence that the same major gold-bearing structures hosting the multi-million-ounce Valentine Mine extend through Canterra's property (see Figure 1). Many of the samples were collected from boulders, or "float", a common first step in discovering and vectoring towards new sources of high-grade mineralization.

These samples provide exciting targets for drilling. To explore a system of this scale, Canterra is applying modern geochemical techniques, analyzing for pathfinder elements such as copper and arsenic, which act as "smoke signals" that define broader halos around potential mineralized zones. The discovery of significant gold at large step-outs of 4 km and 10 km from the original discoveries strongly suggests the system could be continuous across a large area.





Figure 1. Canterra prospecting highlights with callouts to significant samples at the Wilding Project. Results are derived form prospecting grab samples of both bedrock (outcrop) and transported material (i.e., float/boulders).





Figure 2. Canterra’s Central Newfoundland Mining District properties.

Strategic Position in a Tier-1 Mining District

Canterra is a diversified explorer with a commanding land position in the Central Newfoundland Mining District (see Figure 2). Beyond the Wilding Gold project, the Company also holds assets near the world-renowned, past-producing Buchans Mine, which was rich in copper, zinc, and other critical minerals. This diversified portfolio in a top-tier mining jurisdiction provides multiple avenues for a major discovery.

*Cautionary Note on Grab Samples

The rock grab samples discussed in this press release are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. The grades of these samples should be considered as indicative of the presence of mineralization, not as an average grade.

Table 1. Description and location of significant samples. Outcrop denotes samples collected from bedrock, subcrop denotes samples collected from material considered to be derived from heaved bedrock, boulders denote float samples collected from rock likely transported some distance from their bedrock source (transport by glaciers).

Au g/t Site

Type Lithology E N83Z21 N N83Z21 Sample ID 535 Boulder Vein - Quartz 518352.1 5368229 D00237102 169 Boulder Vein - Quartz 517345.5 5367962 D00237113 135 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518331.5 5368218 D00237103 126 Boulder Vein - Quartz 517329.4 5367996 D00237115 58.2 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518431.2 5368260 D00237111 55.3 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518342.6 5368225 D00237104 31.3 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518329.7 5368213 D00237105 24.8 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518338.3 5368219 D00237107 20.4 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518354 5368223 D00237101 18.7 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518338.3 5368221 D00237106 18.6 Boulder Vein - Quartz 517358.1 5367961 D00237118 17.3 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518434.9 5368261 D00237110 17.1 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518330.2 5368217 D00237108 13.1 Boulder Vein - Quartz 517352.7 5367980 D00237114 6.84 Boulder Vein - Quartz 517378.4 5367984 D00237117 6.35 Boulder Volcanic Felsic 530418.4 5375843 C00229369 3.26 Subcrop Vein - Quartz 517340.6 5367995 D00237116 2.92 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518330.7 5368217 D00237109 2.14 Outcrop Vein - Quartz 518456 5368274 D00237112 0.76 Boulder Vein - Quartz 530616.9 5375950 C00229356 0.60 Boulder Vein - Quartz 521837.7 5370749 C00229400 0.55 Boulder Volcanic Felsic 529399.9 5373853 C00229476 0.47 Subcrop Massive Sulfide 530615.6 5375940 C00229363

Qualified Person:

Chris Pennimpede, P.Geo., CEO of Canterra Minerals Corporation, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance & 2025 Exploration Program

Canterra would like to acknowledge the financial support it may receive from the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador related to the completion of its 2025 exploration programs. The 2025 exploration program at the Wilding and Noel Paul projects also focused on critical metals as the properties are also considered prospective for critical metal, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on gold, copper and other critical minerals in central Newfoundland. The Company’s projects include six mineral deposits located near the world-renowned, past producing Buchans mine and Teck Resources’ former Duck Pond mine that collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra’s deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates. Canterra’s gold projects are immediately adjacent to Equinox Gold’s (formerly Calibre Mining) Valentine Mine, c expected to become Newfoundland's largest gold mine and one of Canada's top gold producers. Canterra’s Wilding Project is interpreted to cover a ~55 km extension of the structural corridor that hosts the Valetine Gold Mine deposits. Past drilling on the Company’s gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic-style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to estimated mineral resources, the opening of avenues for substantial discoveries within the belt, the Buchans Project being ripe for a modern approach with significant exploration potential for high grade VMS mineralization, the Company anticipating being strongly positioned to unveil the next mineral discovery in central Newfoundland. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company’s exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects; as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

