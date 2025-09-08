Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on Thursday, September 4, 2025. All proposed resolutions, as set forth in the notice of meeting and management information circular of the Company dated July 28, 2025 (the “Information Circular”), were approved by shareholders.

At the Meeting, the shareholders re-elected Paul Kelly (chairman), Morris Prychidny, Roger Daher, Michael Galloro, and Andrew Parks as directors of the Company. MNP LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders approved the termination of the Company’s existing stock option plan and the adoption of a new Equity Incentive Plan, as more fully described in the Information Circular.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.