Talisker Resources Announces First Gold Sale from the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first gold sale from its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (“Bralorne”). The Company sold 707 ounces of gold in August, generating gross proceeds of approximately US$2.3 million.

This first gold sale marks a key milestone for Talisker, confirming its shift from an advanced-stage developer to an active gold producer it also validates years of focused investment, technical progress, and disciplined execution. It also confirms successful completion of early-stage commissioning activities at Bralorne, where Talisker has been implementing a phased ramp-up strategy to optimise resource extraction, reduce operational risks, and generate near-term cash flow. The Company now embarks on a new growth phase, supported by initial production revenue and the operational momentum needed to continue increasing output.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, “The sale of our first gold is a significant achievement for Talisker, and a proud moment for our entire internal team and operational partners. I would like to sincerely thank everyone for a job very well done. With initial production revenue now in place, Talisker has entered a new growth phase supported by operational execution and strengthened financial flexibility. It represents the culmination of years of planning, development, and stakeholder collaboration. Most importantly, the Company’s disciplined approach positions Bralorne as a meaningful contributor to British Columbia’s gold production, while affirming Talisker’s commitment to responsible, sustainable production. This milestone underscores the potential of the Bralorne gold district and creates a clear pathway for long-term value creation.”

The proceeds from this initial sale will be reinvested in ongoing underground development, resource conversion and infrastructure upgrades at Bralorne. These investments are key to Talisker’s goal of gradually and cost-effectively increasing production capacity. The Company also remains committed to its broader exploration program at Bralorne, seeking additional high-grade zones that could extend the mine’s lifespan and enhance project economics.

This initial sale not only marks the start of revenue for Talisker but also demonstrates its commitment to disciplined organic growth and value creation. As the Company moves toward commercial production, further gold sales are expected regularly, helping to strengthen finances. The sale also highlights Talisker’s successful implementation of the Company’s offsite milling strategy with its milling partner Nicola Mining Inc. (“Nicola”).

Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola, commented, “We are encouraged and committed to support Talisker as it continues to expand operations. Nicola also plans to expand its milling capacity at the Craigmont Mill to accommodate increased throughput. In addition, we would like to clarify that the 10,000-tonne bulk sample, announced July 30th, will not displace our milling partnership with Talisker.”

Figure 1 – Gravity Concentrate from Mustang Gold Mine (August sale)





Figure 2 – Gravity Concentrate from Mustang Gold Mine (August sale)





Figure 3 – Sulphide Concentrate (August Sale)





About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

