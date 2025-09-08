Prospect Capital Corporation and Affiliate Complete $18 Million Investment in The Ridge

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (“Prospect”) (NASDAQ: PSEC) and an affiliate have provided a first lien senior secured term loan, a first lien senior secured revolving credit facility, and an equity investment to TCSPV Holdings IV, LLC (“The Ridge” or “Company”), aggregating approximately $18 million, in collaboration with Thesis Capital Partners.

The Ridge is a physician-led addiction treatment facility that delivers personalized care in a luxurious residential setting. The Company offers a wide array of services, from detoxification to outpatient care, integrating evidence-based clinical treatments with holistic therapies.

“Prospect is pleased to provide growth capital to The Ridge to work in collaboration with Thesis Capital Partners and The Ridge management team,” said David Moszer, Managing Director at Prospect. “The Ridge is a differentiated treatment facility focused on professionals in the high-end substance abuse market. We look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth.”

“We deeply appreciate Prospect's responsiveness in providing value-added capital to The Ridge,” said Ian J.H. Reynolds, Founder & Managing Partner of Thesis Capital Partners. “The Ridge has built an exceptional team with a clinically unique model focused on privacy, professionalism, and real outcomes. We are proud to support the organization’s mission, and are excited to help drive this next phase of growth in enhancing the ability to deliver transformative care in a setting rooted in dignity, discretion, and clinical excellence.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately-held companies. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

About Thesis Capital Partners

Based in Houston, Texas, Thesis Capital Partners is a sponsor investing in family-owned businesses across the United States. Thesis partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to guide and support operational transformation and business growth across a variety of industries.

