Bitcoin's First True High-Speed DEX NightTrader Launches





ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightTrader.exchange proudly announces its official launch after over two years of intensive beta testing and community feedback. This milestone marks a paradigm shift in decentralized trading: NightTrader is the world’s first open-source decentralized exchange (DEX) enabling direct, native trading of Bitcoin and other UTXO-based coins—without wrapped tokens, middle coins, or reliance on Ethereum-based blockchains.

A New Technique Years in the Making

NightTrader.exchange sets itself apart by supporting high-speed trading of native UTXO coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Unlike other decentralized exchanges that rely on intermediary assets, wrapped coins, or Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, NightTrader uses an innovative approach to eliminate large-scale hacks by giving users control of their own private keys.

Your Keys, Your Crypto

To achieve this, users sign trades with signature hashes (similar to a bank check), which are routed through nodes using threshold signatures — a sophisticated multi-signature technique that distributes control securely. If the nodes ever stop running, users’ funds are time-locked, ensuring they retain control at all times. This system is especially attractive for whales and large traders, as only small portions of their balances are routed at any time, minimizing risk. Compared to traditional atomic swaps (peer-to-peer token exchanges that can be slow and clunky), NightTrader’s protocol delivers speeds competitive with centralized exchanges — all while keeping fees ultra-low, starting at just 0.25%. This makes it ideal for active traders and liquidity providers seeking efficiency and security.

Privacy and Decentralization at the Core

Built from the ground up with privacy and decentralization in mind, NightTrader.exchange collects no unnecessary user data and generates all keys client-side. This means you—and only you—control your funds. There are no backdoors, no cloud storage vulnerabilities, and the entire codebase is open source and can be downloaded and run locally in your browser for maximum transparency.

Earn Passive Affiliate Income

NightTrader was also built with the everyday trader in mind. Users who don't trade large sums can still profit well by inviting other users. The platform offers affiliate fees on trades executed by users you recruit. All users who sign up typically do so through an invite link, or otherwise the signup page will randomize among popular affiliates. This creates a strong, community-driven ecosystem by rewarding the users themselves.

To get more information about the exchange you can see it in action at https://nighttrader.exchange

Welcome to Nighttrader: Your keys, your crypto, your freedom.

Connect with the Nighttrader Community:

Telegram: @Nighttrader_org_Chat

Twitter/X: #Nighttrader #BitcoinDEX #NoMiddleCoin #DeFi #Crypto #Blockchain #NotYourKeysNotYourCoins

Contact:

Night Trader

admin@nighttrader.exchange

