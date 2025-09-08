Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Appoints Kenneth Le as Managing Director of Prodigy Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, is happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Le as Managing Director of its wholly owned recombinant spider silk production subsidiary, Prodigy Silk Ltd.

Le has been an integral leader in the Company’s Southeast Asian operations for many years, overseeing the expansion of its specialized spider silk rearing and production systems. Under his guidance, Kraig Labs and Prodigy Silk have grown from pilot-scale operations to full-scale commercial rearing centers that continue to set records for spider silk production.

Le brings extensive management experience, operational oversight, and team development expertise. His leadership has been instrumental in creating the foundation for Prodigy Silk’s current production successes, ensuring that the Company's advanced biotechnology is translated into reliable and sustainable silk output.

"Ken has been at the center of our growth story in Southeast Asia. His ability to combine operational expertise with a deep understanding of our recombinant spider silk technology makes him the ideal choice to lead Prodigy Silk," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "With Ken at the helm, we expect Prodigy Silk to accelerate production, expand capacity, and deliver on the tremendous promise of our technology."





As Managing Director, Le will continue to strengthen Prodigy Silk's production capabilities, optimize rearing operations, strengthen our integration with production partners, and drive forward the Company's mission of bringing recombinant spider silk to global markets.

"I am honored to take on this new role and to continue building on the successes we've achieved," said Le. "We have an extraordinary team, a proven technology, and the momentum to make spider silk a scalable and commercially viable super material. I look forward to leading Prodigy Silk into this next phase of growth."

Kraig Labs' believes Le's leadership will continue to accelerate the pace of innovation and production, positioning Prodigy Silk as the cornerstone of its commercial spider silk operations in Southeast Asia.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ace19f-fa1f-4c02-9028-30ec9170a469

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b45bc691-1ab8-4825-8b97-0deb76a84d18