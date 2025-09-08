Rich Communication Services Growth Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2033, Driven by AI Chatbots, Verified Messaging, and Cloud Platforms

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rich Communication Services: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Enterprise Size, Application Type, Industry Vertical Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rich Communication Services (RCS) market is rapidly evolving as a modern alternative to traditional SMS and MMS, offering enriched messaging capabilities like multimedia sharing, read receipts, real-time typing indicators, and more. Designed to provide an app-like experience within the default messaging platform, RCS bridges the gap between consumers and enterprises by enabling more dynamic, branded, and secure communications.

Supported by major mobile operators and tech giants such as Google, RCS is gaining traction as a marketing and customer service tool across industries including retail, banking, travel, and healthcare. As the number of smartphone users continues to rise globally, the market is witnessing strong interest from businesses aiming to enhance customer engagement through more personalized, interactive messaging experiences without relying solely on third-party OTT apps.



In 2024, the RCS market experienced significant momentum, particularly with the growing integration of RCS Business Messaging (RBM) in enterprise strategies. Telecom operators expanded their support, while collaboration with cloud communication providers enabled scalability for marketing campaigns and transactional messages. Notably, several brands launched RCS-based initiatives to replace traditional SMS notifications, offering interactive carousels, quick replies, and in-message payment options.

Google strengthened its RCS infrastructure by advancing features such as end-to-end encryption and verified sender IDs, contributing to improved trust and adoption. Carriers began offering customized enterprise RCS packages with campaign analytics, contributing to more measurable ROI. The market also saw pilot programs and success stories from sectors such as banking and airlines, demonstrating the growing potential of RCS in both customer support and e-commerce applications.



Heading into 2025 and beyond, the RCS market is poised for further innovation, particularly through AI integration and the convergence of conversational commerce. As more enterprises invest in RCS-enabled chatbot capabilities, users will experience seamless, app-like journeys - booking appointments, placing orders, or seeking support directly within messaging threads.

The expansion of 5G networks will facilitate high-resolution media, video messaging, and AR integrations, further enhancing the user experience. Efforts to unify standards and enable interoperability across carriers, devices, and even operating systems like iOS may address current fragmentation challenges. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to increasingly adopt RCS due to accessible platforms and simplified pricing models. However, success will depend on the consistent delivery of secure, frictionless messaging experiences across global markets.



Key Insights: Rich Communication Services Market

Enterprises increasingly using RCS for interactive marketing campaigns with multimedia, suggested replies, and embedded CTAs to drive conversions.

Rise of AI-driven RCS chatbots delivering real-time customer service, FAQs, and transactional updates in sectors like retail and travel.

Adoption of verified sender and branding features to enhance message legitimacy and prevent phishing attempts in enterprise messaging.

Cloud-based RCS platforms offering scalability, analytics, and integration with CRM tools for centralized campaign management.

Increased use of RCS for customer onboarding, appointment reminders, and loyalty programs by healthcare and financial institutions.

Growing smartphone penetration and mobile internet usage globally, enabling broader access to RCS-compatible messaging.

Demand for enhanced messaging capabilities beyond SMS, driven by consumer expectations for rich media and two-way interactions.

Enterprise need for cost-effective and trackable communication channels that outperform traditional SMS in engagement.

Support from major telecom operators and Android device manufacturers boosting RCS infrastructure and adoption.

Fragmented support among carriers and lack of full interoperability across operating systems limit RCS's global consistency and reach, affecting enterprise confidence in its scalability and long-term ROI.

