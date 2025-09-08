Bitcoin Bancorp (OTC: BULT) Retained by NASDAQ-Listed Sadot Group (NASDAQ: SDOT) to Develop Institutional Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp. (OTC: BULT) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), formerly Bullet Blockchain, Inc., a leading advisor in Bitcoin treasury strategies and institutional digital asset management, today announced that it has been retained by Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) (“Sadot”), a global food supply chain and agri-commodities company, to design and implement a comprehensive Bitcoin treasury strategy.

This strategic engagement positions Sadot as one of the first NASDAQ-listed companies in the agricultural sector to formally explore Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset under a disciplined, board-approved policy framework.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy: Building for Institutional Standards

Bitcoin Bancorp will work directly with Sadot’s executive team and board of directors to develop a treasury framework that includes:

Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Policy aligned with FASB ASU 2023-08 fair-value accounting standards.

aligned with FASB ASU 2023-08 fair-value accounting standards. Institutional-Grade Custody Solutions using multi-signature security, cold storage, SOC-2 compliance, and insured custodians.

using multi-signature security, cold storage, SOC-2 compliance, and insured custodians. Risk-Managed Acquisition Models , including dollar-cost averaging and pre-approved thresholds to balance exposure and liquidity.

, including dollar-cost averaging and pre-approved thresholds to balance exposure and liquidity. Ongoing Treasury Operations covering compliance, investor relations, and disclosure practices consistent with SEC and NASDAQ requirements.

“Bitcoin’s fixed supply and growing adoption by global corporations make it an attractive hedge and strategic treasury reserve asset,” said Chagay Ravid, CEO of Sadot Group. “With Bitcoin Bancorp managements’ expertise, we are prioritizing governance, security, and liquidity as we explore integrating Bitcoin into our treasury operations.”

Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp, stated “Our mission is to help public companies adopt Bitcoin responsibly. Sadot is taking a cautious, policy-driven approach that positions them for both compliance and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Bitcoin Treasury Adoption: A Growing Corporate Trend

Sadot joins a growing list of public companies adopting Bitcoin as part of their corporate treasury strategy:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ) remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, pioneering treasury adoption with billions of dollars in BTC reserves.

remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, pioneering treasury adoption with billions of dollars in BTC reserves. GameStop (NYSE) recently announced its first Bitcoin purchase of 4,710 BTC (~$506M) as part of a new treasury policy.

recently announced its first Bitcoin purchase of 4,710 BTC (~$506M) as part of a new treasury policy. Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ) revealed a landmark $2 billion Bitcoin reserve commitment in 2025.



While regulatory oversight is tightening, NASDAQ has increased scrutiny of companies raising capital to purchase Bitcoin—adoption continues to accelerate across industries ranging from technology to consumer retail and now food supply chain. Eric Noveshen, added: “When you look at a company like Sadot, you can see Sadot’s business model provides for an excellent use case of Blockchain and a Bitcoin treasury strategy implementation.”

About Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT)

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) is a global food supply chain company headquartered in Burleson, Texas. Sadot sources and distributes agri-commodities—including soybean meal, wheat, and corn—from the Americas, Africa, and the Black Sea to markets in Southeast Asia, China, and the Middle East/North Africa. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and sustainability in its global operations.

For more information, visit: www.SadotGroupInc.com

About Bitcoin Bancorp

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0 Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents – U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

For investor and general information, please email contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BULT/profile

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements."

