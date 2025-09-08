Insight Molecular Diagnostics Announces Positive Strategic Update and Novel Registry Database

5,000-participant, multi-center registry supported by iMDx’s central lab and transplant center partners

New hospital-based data seeks to further differentiate pending kitted assay that measures biomarker for transplanted organ rejection (dd-cfDNA)

Novel registry expected to collect approximately 50,000 samples over three years for organ rejection assay combining both percent and total donor derived cell-free DNA into one score

Registry expected to assess utility of “the Berlin protocol” of accelerated testing for certain patients at high risk for organ rejection

Registry program is incremental, complementary and symbiotic to iMDx “kitted strategy”





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMDX), (“iMDx”), today announced a positive strategic update and novel registry that will serve to gather real-world data on patient experiences and outcomes regarding its flagship kidney transplant rejection assay.

The company expects to enroll 5,000 patients into the registry across at least 25 centers, over three years. Data analyzed from the registry is intended to support the clinical utility of the company’s unique assay that utilizes a “combined score” algorithm, as well the effectiveness of an accelerated monitoring protocol for certain high-risk patients. Both data points are logical follow ups to recently published favorable data regarding iMDx’s signature assay (1)(2).

“Following several successful milestones achieved by the company so far in 2025, we are very pleased to announce another positive development – a designated registry that we believe will serve as a supportive data repository referencing 5,000 patients. We’re excited to work with the clinical community as they explore how to draw on the data and use the methodologies that we’ve advanced over the past year,” said CEO Josh Riggs. “After sampling, we expect that most centers in the registry will want to convert to in-house testing, after regulatory clearance, when it makes sense for them.”

"We expect to roll out this registry alongside our planned accelerated commercial activity and revenue generation at our Nashville lab," said iMDx CFO Andrea James. “Executing on our growth strategy while also exhibiting strong capital stewardship and financial discipline remain a top priority."

The registry announcement follows several key developments from both iMDx and the broader industry. In January 2025, iMDx announced that it had achieved claims expansion for dd-cfDNA testing in CLIA certified labs for certain high-risk patients, and in May 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased its reimbursement rate for GraftAssureCore to $2,753 per result. In addition, late-breaking data presented at the World Transplant Congress in August 2025 show significantly improved positive predictive value (PPV) for graft rejection, generating fewer false positive results, and reducing unnecessary invasive biopsies for patients.

“We have demonstrated two critical clinical innovations over the past year,” said Chief Science Officer Dr. Ekke Schuetz. “The first is what we call the Berlin Protocol for testing frequency of certain high-risk patients, which are those with new donor-specific antibodies, and the second is our use of an algorithmic approach to both absolute and relative quantities of dd-cfDNA to improve biopsy yields.”

The company seeks to deliver a best-in-class molecular diagnostic test kit, to expand and improve testing access for kidney transplant patients, which iMDx anticipates will deliver new value in the estimated $1 billion addressable market for transplant rejection testing.

References:

(1) IMDX World Transplant Congress Late-Breaking Data Potentially Sets New Bar for Predicting Graft Rejection in Kidney Transplant Patients

(2) IMDX dd-cfDNA Assay Detects Kidney Transplant Rejection 11+ Months Ahead of Standard Protocols, New Study Affirms

iMDx Transplant Products and Product Candidates in Development

The company’s flagship transplant testing technology quantifies a molecular biomarker known as donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). The company’s scientists in Germany and the U.S. have played a critical role over the past decade in developing the science that helped establish dd-cfDNA as a trusted biomarker of transplant rejection, and iMDx is now commercializing that technology using a market disruptive approach. Its transplant diagnostics under the GraftAssure™ brand include the following:

GraftAssureCore – The company's laboratory-developed test (LDT), currently reimbursed by CMS and performed at its CLIA-certified laboratory in Nashville.

GraftAssureIQ – A research-use-only (RUO) kit intended and labeled for non-clinical applications.

GraftAssureDx – The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit currently in development for use in clinical decision-making, which the company intends to submit for FDA authorization in 2025.





About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, formerly Oncocyte Corp. (OCX), is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. iMDx utilizes a novel approach to quantification of donor-derived cell-free DNA, or dd-cfDNA, an established molecular biomarker of transplant rejection.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics (Nasdaq: IMDX) moved its headquarters from Irvine, Calif., to Nashville, Tenn., in June 2025. The company’s new NASDAQ symbol became effective June 18. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

