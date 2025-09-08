Taiwan Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan (Province of China) Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Taiwanese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Key Highlights

QR-code-based payments have significant growth prospects in Taiwan. In October 2023, to promote QR codes in digital payments, the FISC introduced TWQR; the national standard for QR-based payments. TWQR aims to unify fragmented, QR-driven payment services into interoperable solutions; eliminating the need for merchants and customers to maintain multiple accounts and display numerous QR codes. Furthermore, in January 2024, South Korea's domestic card system BC Card allowed Taiwanese tourists to pay with TWQR at partner merchants in South Korea. This enables Taiwanese tourists to make hassle-free payments at BC Card's QR-affiliated merchants in South Korea.

Contactless payment options have been integrated into public transportation systems. As of June 2023, the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has periodically upgraded 1,396 ticketing gates across its 117 stations to facilitate contactless payments using credit cards and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Most recently, in June 2025, the Taipei MRT announced plans to enhance ticketing gates to accommodate Apple Pay's Express Mode for credit cards. This feature will enable iPhone users to access the system by simply tapping in and out without the need to unlock their devices with Face ID or Touch ID. Implementation of this upgrade is scheduled to commence in October 2025.

The government is proactively undertaking regulatory measures to drive electronic payments. In January 2023, the government introduced amendments to the Act Governing Electronic Payment Institutions, first initiated in 2015, aimed at promoting and enhancing the competitiveness of the electronic payment industry. Furthermore, the introduction of the Digital Nation and Innovative Economic Development Plan (2017-25) is facilitating the growth of Taiwan's digital economy and fostering the development of fintechs and digital payment technologies. Additionally, in January 2024, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) set a new target to achieve eight billion non-cash payment transactions by 2026. With these growth initiatives, Taiwan is on the path towards a cash-light economy.

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Taiwan long with detailed card segmentation of debit, and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. In-Store Payments



7. Buy Now Pay Later



8. Mobile Payments



9. P2P Payments



10. Bill Payments



11. Alternative Payments



12. Payment Innovation



13. Job Analysis



14. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



15. Appendix

Chunghwa Post

First Commercial Bank

Chinatrust Commercial Bank

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

Taishin International Bank

Hua Nan Commercial Bank

Cathay United Bank

E.SUN Bank

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank

Bank of Taiwan

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank

Bank SinoPac

Land Bank of Taiwan

Yuanta Commercial Bank

Shin Kong Commercial Bank

Mega International Commercial Bank

Credit Departments of Farmers' & Fishermen's Association

Taiwan Business Bank

Union Bank of Taiwan

Standard Chartered

The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank

American Express

Diners Club

JCB

U card

Taiwan Pay

Visa

Mastercard

