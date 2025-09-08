Humanoid Global Announces Strategic Investment in RideScan, a Pioneer Advancing AI for Robotics Safety and Performance

Vancouver, BC & Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has made its first strategic software investment into RideScan Ltd (“RideScan”).

RideScan is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on proactively addressing reliability, safety, and efficiency to optimize the performance of autonomous robots. It serves as the “safety layer” and is suitable for deployment across industries, compatible with a range of diverse robotics hardware and software platforms. It aims to reduce downtime, identify and eliminate undetected failures, and address public trust issues that threaten robotics adoption by providing real-time risk assessment, predictive maintenance, and actionable insights.

“RideScan is addressing a significant need in the autonomous robotics sector by developing a solution that is not only equipped to continuously improve the safety and reliability of the technology, but also optimize performance,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “RideScan is a highly strategic choice as our first software investment. We believe it is well-positioned to grow in tandem with the momentum of the sector itself as a platform that is not only serving such a universal need, but that is flexible enough to be interoperable with the growing number of diverse solutions making their way to market globally.”

Founded in 2024, RideScan is built on rigorous academic research. Early breakthroughs were shared at the University of Cambridge, Oxford’s Manipulation Workshop, the University of Edinburgh, and London Business School. RideScan is supported by the esteemed Silicon Valley accelerator YOPE, which was founded by Michael Baum, a founder of Splunk, a reliability platform for software that was acquired for $US 28 billion by Cisco in 2024 .

“We are honored to welcome Humanoid Global as a strategic investor in RideScan. Their pioneering role in shaping the global humanoid robotics ecosystem resonates deeply with our mission to ensure that every autonomous system, from humanoids to industrial robots, can operate safely, reliably, and for the benefit of humanity. Together, we are not just building technologies; we are shaping the future of trust between humans and intelligent machines worldwide,” said Dr. Nandakumar, RideScan CEO.

RideScan intends to use the proceeds of Humanoid Global’s $75,000 investment to strengthen its leadership team, expand marketing efforts, accelerate market adoption, secure intellectual property, and execute two to three pilot deployments to validate and scale its go-to-market revenue model.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners. Learn more: https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

