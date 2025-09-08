Revival Gold Progresses Drilling and Development Activities at Mercur

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on drilling and development activities at the Company’s Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur” or, the “Project”) located in Utah, U.S.A.

Drilling Highlights

Two rigs operating at Mercur since July have completed approximately 3,200 meters of a planned 13,000-meter drilling program at Mercur this year.

of a planned 13,000-meter drilling program at Mercur this year. Six PQ core holes have been drilled to collect material from the east walls of the Main Mercur pits and Rover area for column leach testing. Twenty-two RC holes have been drilled in the Marion Hill and Rover areas to infill historical drilling (Figure 1).

have been drilled to collect material from the east walls of the Main Mercur pits and Rover area for column leach testing. have been drilled in the Marion Hill and Rover areas to infill historical drilling (Figure 1). Core and chip logging is ongoing with Revival Gold having implemented Datarock Pty Ltd’s geoscience platform this season to process chip tray images and utilize machine learning to help interpret the data. Optical televiewer images have been collected from two core holes to support geotechnical studies on the project.

this season to process chip tray images and utilize machine learning to help interpret the data. from two core holes to support geotechnical studies on the project. 1,300 samples have been submitted to ALS Assay Lab from sixteen holes.

to ALS Assay Lab from sixteen holes. RC drilling has predominantly been targeted to infill Inferred Mineral Resources in the Rover area, with some holes planned to pursue potential extensions outside the existing mineral resources.

outside the existing mineral resources. Core drilling will continue to focus on collecting representative metallurgical samples throughout the Main Mercur area. Planned core drilling at South Mercur this year remains subject to permitting approval by Utah’s Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

Development Highlights

Revival Gold has engaged Stantec Consulting Services Inc. and KTW Environmental Consultants LLC to evaluate the existing environmental baseline information , identify supplemental baseline data requirements and develop baseline work plans.

and , identify supplemental baseline data requirements and develop baseline work plans. Kappes, Cassiday & Associates has been engaged to oversee metallurgical sample collection , design metallurgical composites in support of future metallurgical testing, and coordinate with our permitting team to develop a project description and footprint to optimize project permitting timelines and project economics.

, design metallurgical composites in support of future metallurgical testing, and coordinate with our permitting team to develop a project description and footprint to optimize project permitting timelines and project economics. Subterra LLC has been engaged to support drilling-related geotechnical data collection and to develop Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)-level open-pit geotechnical models.

and to develop Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)-level open-pit geotechnical models. RESPEC Company LLC has been retained to refine and update 3D models for mineral resource estimating purposes in support of a PFS.

“With two rigs operating and a third on its way, we’ve completed about a quarter of the planned 13,000-meter drilling program at Mercur this year”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Meanwhile, key components of the Mercur development consulting team have coalesced under the leadership of our VP, Engineering & Development, John Meyer, in preparation for the potential completion of a PFS and the formal launch of mine permitting in 2026. Initial assay results from the drilling program are expected later this fall”, added Agro.

Figure 1: Main Mercur Drilling Plan (completed drill holes numbered)





The Mercur property includes interests optioned from Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. and others as summarized in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025, (the “PEA”) for further details.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

