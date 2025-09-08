Plantro Withdraws Special Meeting Requisition After ISC Agrees to Strategic Review and Potential Sale

ISC’s strategic review announcement follows several months of public and private engagement by Plantro with ISC, the government, and fellow shareholders

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”), one of the largest shareholders of Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”), today commented on ISC’s announcement that its board of directors (the “Board”), with the support of the Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (“CIC”), will commence a process to review strategic alternatives for ISC, including a sale of the entire Company.

“Today’s announcement by ISC highlights Plantro’s proven track record of acting as a catalyst to unlocking value for its fellow shareholders. We are pleased that ISC now agrees with Plantro that a strategic review, including a potential sale of the Company,” said Plantro Principal Matt Proud.

Beginning in March 2025, Plantro has been engaging directly with members of the Board and management, and CIC, to push for meaningful renewal of the long-tenured Board and for the Board to commence a strategic review of ISC, with the goal of unlocking value for all shareholders.

As reported in the media, on September 2, 2025, Plantro privately requisitioned a special meeting of shareholders and informed the Board it intended to:

(i) Remove all of the seven non-government-appointed directors;

(ii) Reduce the size of the Board to seven members (from ten members), with the aim of streamlining decision-making, cutting red tape, and lowering costs;

(iii) Elect four highly qualified individuals to the Board; and

(iv) Together with the new majority of directors, initiate a strategic review through the formation of a special committee.

Today’s announcement by ISC reflects the positive impact Plantro’s actions have had on the Company and offers an opportunity to urgently address many of the issues Plantro has raised, and as a result, Plantro has withdrawn its requisition to allow the strategic alternatives process to proceed without distraction.

Plantro thanks its fellow ISC shareholders for their overwhelming support for Plantro’s call for change, and for communicating their views to ISC’s Board and management team.

As one of the Company’s largest shareholders, Plantro intends to remain engaged and constructive as the strategic alternatives process progresses.

About Plantro

Plantro is a privately held company, with an established track record of making successful investments in undervalued and high quality legal, financial, and information services businesses.

Media Contact

Gagnier Communications

Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier

Plantro@gagnierfc.com