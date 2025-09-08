SINTX Technologies Announces Successful Exercise of Warrants for $3.8 Million Gross Proceeds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in biomedical applications of silicon nitride (Si₃N₄), today announced the entry into definitive agreements for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,099,431 shares of common stock of the Company originally issued in February 2025, having an exercise price of $3.32 per share. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-285932).

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash and the payment of additional $0.125 per new unregistered warrant (additional $206,143.31 in the aggregate, which is included in the gross proceeds to the Company), the Company will issue to the holders of the warrants new unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,649,147 shares of common stock. The new warrants will have an exercise price of $4.79 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years after the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants and issuance of the new warrants are expected to be approximately $3.8 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 9, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SINTX continues to expand its portfolio across multiple markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and commercialize new products; regulatory approvals; competition; market acceptance; intellectual property protection; and other factors described in the Company’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

