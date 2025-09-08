Mohist AI Limited Launches TranGPT, an AI Translation and TTS SaaS Platform Empowering Cross-Border Professionals

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohist AI Limited, a Hong Kong–registered technology company, today announced the official launch of TranGPT, a multilingual AI-powered translation and text-to-speech (TTS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Built for cross-border e-commerce, international finance, and global business, TranGPT redefines real-time communication by delivering enterprise-grade translation accuracy and human-like voice synthesis—all in a secure, scalable environment.TranGPT is designed to empower cross-border e-commerce sellers, financial professionals, and international businesses with fast, accurate, and culturally adapted communication solutions.

TranGPT combines neural machine translation with advanced text-to-speech technology, enabling users to communicate across languages in real time. Unlike traditional translation tools, TranGPT focuses on business-critical scenarios such as customer service, financial communication, and international trade negotiations.

Why It Matters

Cross-border trade continues to grow globally, with e-commerce and financial services expanding into new markets. Yet, language barriers remain one of the largest challenges for professionals. According to CSA Research, 70% of buyers are more likely to purchase when addressed in their native language. TranGPT solves this gap by providing a professional-grade, AI-powered tool that ensures both accuracy and cultural sensitivity.

• Multilingual Coverage: Access 30+ global languages—including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, and Thai—so users can build trust and connect with customers in their native language. No more missed sales or misunderstandings due to language gaps.Supports major global languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Thai, and more.

• Real-Time AI Translation: With real-time AI translation, the support teams and financial staff can respond instantly across borders. This means faster resolutions, fewer errors, and smoother collaboration—no matter the time zone or language.Optimized for cross-border customer service and financial communication.

• Natural TTS Voices: Deliver a premium customer experience with natural, human-like text-to-speech voices. Ideal for call centers, training content, and automated support, this feature ensures the brand sounds professional and personal—every time.Human-like text-to-speech output, ideal for call centers and international support teams.

• Enterprise-Grade Security: Operated under Hong Kong jurisdiction, ensuring compliance and data privacy.

• Flexible SaaS Pricing: Whether a startup entering global markets or a multinational streamlining operations, businesses benefit from a flexible SaaS pricing model that grows with them. They only pay for what they use—enabling efficient, cost-effective scaling at every stage of development.Designed for both SMEs and large enterprises.

“With TranGPT, we are not only breaking down language barriers but also building bridges of trust across cultures and markets,” said [Mo Zen], Founder of Mohist AI Limited. “Our mission is to empower professionals with cutting-edge AI tools that simplify global communication and unlock new business opportunities.”

Mohist AI is committed to continuous innovation driven by real user needs. As demand for intelligent communication grows worldwide, the company will accelerate the global expansion of TranGPT—both in reach and functionality.

Upcoming enhancements include AI-based voice cloning for personalized communication, multi-channel API integration for seamless workflow embedding, and real-time risk management tools tailored to financial professionals. Each feature is developed in response to feedback from cross-border teams and enterprise users, ensuring TranGPT remains the platform of choice for global professionals navigating multilingual, high-stakes environments.

The company plans to expand TranGPT’s capabilities with AI-based voice cloning, multi-channel API integration, and real-time risk management support for financial communication, reinforcing its position as a go-to platform for global professionals.

TranGPT combines neural machine translation with advanced text-to-speech technology, enabling users to communicate across languages in real time. Unlike traditional translation tools, TranGPT focuses on business-critical scenarios such as customer service, financial communication, and international trade negotiations.



About Mohist AI Limited

Mohist AI Limited is a Hong Kong–registered technology company focused on artificial intelligence, multilingual communication, and SaaS solutions. The company develops tools that integrate AI translation, TTS, and automation to support professionals in cross-border trade, finance, and digital communication.

For more information and community updates, please join TranGPT’s official channels:

• Telegram (English): https://t.me/TranGPT_HK

• Telegram (Chinese): https://t.me/MoHome123

• Telegram Support: https://t.me/TranGPT666

• WhatsApp Support: https://wa.me/message/SPN5PPZ3TN5PL1

