Nuclear Power Industry Veteran Ralph Hunter Joins Board of Directors of ASP Isotopes Inc. and Board of Managers of Quantum Leap Energy LLC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced the appointment of Ralph L. Hunter, Jr. to the board of directors of ASP Isotopes and the board of managers of Quantum Leap Energy LLC.

Ralph L. Hunter, Jr. has over thirty years' experience in the nuclear power industry in leadership roles spanning strategy, operations, and innovation, and he brings expertise in nuclear technology development and commercialization, energy systems, and market development. Mr. Hunter has served as Chair on the US Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) which promoted nuclear energy exports, supported marketing U.S. civilian nuclear technologies, innovative U.S. nuclear technologies and the capabilities of U.S. nuclear operators and suppliers. Representing Constellation Energy Corp.’s investment in small modular nuclear reactors internationally, Mr. Hunter also served on the Board of Rolls-Royce SMR Limited, a company that will design, manufacture, supply, assemble and commission a total SMR power plant and is expected to be at the heart of the UK’s clean energy mix by 2030.

Since June 2025, Mr. Hunter has been the Chairman and CEO of RC Nuclear Consultants, LLC, a consulting company he established to help companies navigate the new nuclear landscape. From February 2024 to June 2025, Mr. Hunter was President and CEO of Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation where he led the development company in securing opportunities nationally for both small modular reactors and micro-reactors. From 2013 to 2024, Mr. Hunter led the development of Constellation Energy Generation's (CEG) international clean energy business in his role as President of Constellation Generation Development, LLC (CGD), and was responsible for all of Constellation's (formerly Exelon Generation) development activities in the nuclear sector worldwide. Mr. Hunter holds both a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Nuclear Engineering and a Master of Engineering degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Florida.

Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes Inc. said, “We are pleased to welcome Ralph to the board of directors of ASP Isotopes. Ralph’s understanding of the US and international nuclear energy market and complex nuclear regulatory environment will assist the Company greatly in advancing our technologies in the United States and globally.”

Mr. Hunter commented, “ASP Isotopes’s plan to apply its demonstrated enrichment technologies to uranium to produce HALEU for next-generation nuclear reactors aligns perfectly with my passion for nuclear power and energy innovation. I'm honored to join the Board and work with the entire team to help bring this transformative technology to the world and help deliver scalable, clean, and affordable energy.”

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”), for the production of all isotopes. The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements relating to the plans to deploy technologies to the enrichment of uranium. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “might,” and words of a similar nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others but are not limited to, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as future revenues and prospects from the potential commercialization of isotopes, future performance under contracts, and our strategies for product development, engaging with potential customers, market position, and financial results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

There are many important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company; the potential impact of laws or government regulations or policies in South Africa, the United Kingdom or elsewhere; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and future growth; our reliance on the efforts of third parties; our ability to complete the construction and commissioning of our enrichment plants or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; our ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions; contracts, dependence on our Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of our industry; risks related to: (i) the implementation of the scheme of arrangement for the proposed Renergen acquisition in the anticipated timeframe or at all, (ii) the satisfaction of the scheme conditions, (iii) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and third party consents, (iv) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition of Renergen, (v) the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; (vi) disruption from the proposed acquisition of Renergen making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, (vii) the negative effects of the consummation of the proposed acquisition of Renergen on the market price of Renergen’s or ASPI’s securities, (viii) significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities, and (ix) litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition of Renergen; and the factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.

