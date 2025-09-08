Cool Springs Chiropractic Welcomes New Doctor to the Clinic’s Award-Winning Team

Franklin, TN, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cool Springs Chiropractic, a leading chiropractic clinic in Franklin, TN, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Alex Smith has joined its talented team. Born and raised in Memphis, he is a second-generation chiropractor and graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic.



Proudly serving the communities of Nashville, Green Hills, Franklin, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Spring Hill, and Thompson Station, Cool Springs Chiropractic has earned an impressive reputation for delivering effective, patient-focused care to its local community. With the addition of Dr. Alex Smith, the chiropractic clinic aims to meet the growing demand in middle Tennessee for holistic, compassionate care, and helping patients achieve whole-body wellness.



“We are proud to welcome a new doctor, Dr. Alex Smith,” said a spokesperson for Cool Springs Chiropractic. “His mom and dad instilled the natural ability of the human body to heal itself and the power of chiropractic to unwind the physical, chemical, and emotional stress that is encountered in day-to-day lives. As a previous CrossFit instructor, he loves all things running, fitness, and helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives.”



Led by multi-award-winning chiropractor, Dr. Peter Hinz, Cool Springs Chiropractic is dedicated to offering patients relief from a wide range of issues, including sciatica, neck and back pain, migraines, sports injuries, and whiplash.



Adopting a personalised, comprehensive approach, the clinic leverages its team’s passion for holistic healing to empower patients to rediscover their confidence by helping to alleviate pain and improve their overall health.



Some of the services offered at Cool Springs Chiropractic include:



Spinal Decompression Therapy: Spinal Decompression Therapy is a corrective treatment for chronic neck and back pain from disc injuries or other conditions. The expert team stretches and repositions the spine using specialized equipment, relieving pressure between the spinal discs to speed healing and create lasting relief.



Migraine Care: Cool Springs Chiropractic specializes in comprehensive migraine management, offering tailored care to help reduce the frequency and severity of symptoms. Whether seeking relief for the first time or exploring advanced treatment options, the expertise and personalized approach employed by the chiropractor franklin tn can help guide individuals toward long-term solutions.



Pinched Nerves Relief: Pinched nerves are caused when there is too much pressure placed on a nerve by its surrounding tissues. Sometimes, this pressure comes from bone or cartilage; other times, it’s impacted by the muscle or tendons. The top chiropractors will diagnose the root of the problem and establish a treatment plan to alleviate pinched nerves.



Sports Injury Treatment: Cool Springs Chiropractic understands that individuals suffering from sports injuries want to get back in the game as soon as possible. The clinic will conduct a series of physical examinations to determine the source of a patient’s sports injury and then establish a personalized care plan to improve pain in a timely manner.



Whether seeking pain relief or making every effort to enhance overall health, Cool Springs Chiropractic encourages individuals to stop searching for a “chiropractor near me” and instead reach out to its team today at 615-503-9900 to discover their natural, safe, and effective ways to help.



About Cool Springs Chiropractic



Cool Springs Chiropractic is a leading chiropractic clinic offering specialist, patient-focused care for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Peter Hinz, an award-winning chiropractor and winner of the community-voted Williamson County Sizzle Award for the Best Chiropractor in Williamson County 9 years in a row, Cool Springs Chiropractic offers targeted relief and whole-body wellness to its local community.



More Information



To learn more about Cool Springs Chiropractic and the addition of Dr. Alex Smith to its talented team, please visit the website at https://www.coolspringsfamilychiropractic.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/cool-springs-chiropractic-welcomes-new-doctor-to-the-clinics-award-winning-team/