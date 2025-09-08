Sionna Therapeutics Appoints Caroline Stark Beer as Chief Business Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced the appointment of Caroline Stark Beer, MBA, as its Chief Business Officer (CBO).

“We are delighted to welcome Caroline to our executive team at such a pivotal stage for Sionna,” said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna. “Caroline’s exceptional experience, leadership, and value creation mindset will enhance our corporate development efforts as we continue to advance toward our goal of delivering innovative and transformative therapies for people living with CF.”

Caroline brings over 20 years of experience in the life science industry to her role with Sionna. She was most recently CBO at Jnana Therapeutics until Jnana’s sale to Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Caroline led the team responsible for corporate and business development, alliance management, legal contracts, new product planning, and communications. Before Jnana, she spent over a decade at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; in her final role there, she served as VP of Business Development. During this time, she led the formation of a variety of high-impact partnerships including a 5-year collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Prior to Alnylam, Caroline served in business development at Amicus Therapeutics and started her career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company. Caroline received her MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Economics from Duke University.

“I believe that the most meaningful growth happens in organizations where scientific excellence and business strategy work seamlessly together while focusing on the patient as the North-Star. Sionna embodies this approach, which is why I’m thrilled to join the company,” said Caroline. "I look forward to helping Sionna execute on its mission, striving toward enhanced options for CF patients.”

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

