B-Stock’s Director of Strategic Operations, Joanie Stolos, Named Recipient of 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

SAN MATEO, CA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the leading B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale, is pleased to announce that its Director of Strategic Operations, Joanie Stolos, has been named a 2025 Women in Supply Chain award recipient. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics publications selected Stolos as one of this year’s “Rising Stars” award winners. This category recognizes young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many inspiring women driving change in the supply chain industry,” said Stolos. “At B-Stock, I’m fortunate to work with a talented team that’s passionate about using data and technology to solve complex reverse logistics challenges for some of the world’s largest retailers and brands, and this award is a testament to what we can accomplish when we challenge the status quo.”

Since joining B-Stock nearly a decade ago, Stolos has driven transformative change across the organization. After six years strengthening client relationships in Account Management, Joanie established and rapidly scaled the Strategic Operations team, tripling its size within three years. As Director of Strategic Operations, she has built a culture of analytics, proactive problem-solving, and cross-functional collaboration, working closely with data science to implement technologies like machine learning and AI. Stolos’s leadership has delivered measurable improvements in resale market performance, recovery rates, and operational efficiency, further reinforcing B-Stock’s position as a leader in recommerce.

B-Stock is the world’s largest B2B recommerce platform, connecting sellers and buyers of returned, trade-in, and overstock inventory through a suite of online resale channels. Powering hundreds of thousands of transactions annually, B-Stock’s technology streamlines inventory resale, while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

“Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s winners.”

Go to https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 18-20, 2025 in Clearwater Beach, FL.







