Enphase Energy Opens U.S. Pre-Orders for IQ9 Commercial Microinverters with GaN, Built for 480 V Three-Phase Systems

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today opened U.S. pre-orders for the new IQ9N-3P™ Commercial Microinverter. This is Enphase’s first microinverter powered by advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology and designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations, without using external transformers.

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter simplifies design complexity, lowers installation and balance of system costs, and improves system efficiency for 480 V commercial projects. The GaN technology replaces traditional silicon-based components from previous product generations to enable faster switching, cooler operation, enhanced reliability, and an industry-leading efficiency of 97.5%. Its compact, high-performance design can manage a continuous DC current of 16 amperes and deliver up to 427 VA of peak output power, supporting high-power solar panels up to 600 W.

The new microinverter meets rigorous grid compliance standards, including UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018, and features rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage/frequency ride-through, and loss-of-phase detection for grid safety and system reliability. Additionally, by converting direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) at each panel, Enphase microinverter systems avoid the long high-voltage DC runs found in traditional centralized (“string”) designs, offering a safe, all-AC architecture on the roof.

Enphase IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters can be deployed on small systems (less than 100 kW) or large systems (hundreds of kW) and provide the flexibility to start small and expand the system size over time without any redesign. Enphase microinverter technology also enables increased energy production at the panel level under shading and uneven roof conditions, making the product ideal for commercial rooftops with HVAC obstructions, skylights, and multi-tenant layouts. Enphase microinverter systems can reduce long-term operational costs for asset owners by eliminating single points of failure in the installation, providing easy replacement support, and improving fleet visibility with per-panel monitoring via the Enphase® App.

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter will be made with domestic content in U.S. manufacturing facilities, helping solar projects meet key federal requirements and qualify for current domestic content bonus tax credits. This will also allow the commercial microinverters to comply with the current Buy America Act and Build America, Buy America Act, enabling the products to be used in federal infrastructure projects.

In order to function properly, the IQ9 Commercial Microinverters must be connected to the IQ® Gateway Commercial Pro, which serves as the communication and control hub for Enphase commercial systems. Designed to be smart, simple, and reliable, the gateway provides web-based real-time monitoring, energy management, remote firmware updates, and advanced grid features such as export limiting. It offers flexible connectivity options and easy setup through the Enphase® Installer App.

“The IQ9N-3P Microinverter opens up the vast 480 V commercial market segment with a breakthrough design powered by gallium nitride, a wide-bandgap semiconductor widely used in advanced radar systems and increasingly adopted in medical power and imaging electronics,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “By bringing this innovation to commercial energy management – and manufacturing it in the United States to help projects qualify for key federal requirements and tax credits – we are giving asset owners a solution that offers Enphase’s bankability, an industry-leading 25-year warranty, and proven reliability that’s already powering nearly five million solar energy systems across the globe.”

The IQ9N-3P Microinverter is backed by an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty, while the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro comes with a 15-year limited warranty. Both products are available for pre-order now in the U.S. through Enphase distribution partners, with production shipments expected to begin in December 2025. Contact your Enphase sales representative for more information.

Enphase will showcase both the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter and IQ Gateway Commercial Pro at RE+ 2025, taking place Sept. 8-11, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can see the product and meet with the Enphase team at Booth F17702 inside Caesars Forum, featuring the Enphase Training Van.

In addition, Enphase will highlight several other product innovations at RE+, including the new 4th-generation Enphase Energy System with the IQ® Battery 10C, IQ® Combiner 6C, and IQ® Meter Collar. The IQ® EV Charger 2 and IQ® PowerPack 1500 portable energy system will also be on display.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and approximately 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://investor.enphase.com .

