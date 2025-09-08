Aqua Metals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

RENO, Nev., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a leader in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and that the matter is now closed. The notification follows our previously announced reverse stock split and a period during which the Company’s common stock maintained a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for the requisite number of consecutive trading days.

On July 2, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that it was not in compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, as its common stock had traded below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. Aqua Metals appealed the determination and, as announced on July 31, 2025, executed a reverse stock split to regain compliance. Following a review with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, the Nasdaq staff has confirmed that we have regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid requirement.

“This notification from Nasdaq is another validation milestone for Aqua Metals,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “We have resolved the bid-price matter and remain focused on executing our plan of advancing our technology and pursuing partnerships that we believe can also expand our addressable market. With our listing in good standing, we’re positioned to engage a broader base of institutional and strategic stakeholders.”

Aqua Metals continues to focus on building feedstock and offtake partnerships as well as pursuing joint venture, licensing and financing opportunities for the development of the first AquaRefining™ Campus, with the goal of building a secure domestic supply chain for critical battery materials. The Company also expects to continue evaluating opportunities to optimize its capital structure and maintain access to the capital markets to support its growth initiatives.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its X, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://x.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc (@aquametalsinc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "potential," and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, (1) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to maintain our current level of operations; and (2) those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

