



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAX Chain has announced that its Layer-1 Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain will officially launch on Oct. 1, introducing what it calls “the blockchain that thinks.” By combining native AI and decentralized oracles, the project is pitching an ecosystem where developers, enterprises, and everyday users can create intelligent agents that interact with real-world data, execute automated tasks, and generate on-chain revenue — a model the team says could redefine how value is created in Web3 beyond speculative tokens.

For years, the dominant narrative in Web3 has revolved around launching tokens that rarely deliver real utility. SAX Chain arrives to completely change that narrative: instead of fueling speculation, it empowers a new economy where any user can create AI agents that think, interact with the real world, and generate automatic revenue for their creators.

Built as a Layer-1 Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain, SAX defines itself as “the blockchain that thinks.” From its genesis, it integrates native AI and decentralized oracles, enabling smart contracts to react in real time to market data, weather, IoT devices, social sentiment, or external AI models.

Accessibility, speed, and sustainability

Blocks every 2 seconds, with transaction fees below $0.001.

Anyone can become a validator with just 100 SAX, ensuring inclusivity.

Deflationary economy with EIP-1559 mechanics: part of every transaction is burned, another part goes to validators, and a 20% jackpot reward is distributed randomly among active wallets.

The new narrative: AI agents as income generators

With SAX, it’s no longer just about launching contracts or NFTs. Developers and users can deploy AI agents that execute tasks, provide services, and monetize their usage:

The creator designs and publishes an agent on the SAX marketplace.

Users interact with the agent on-chain, paying in SAX tokens.

The agent generates instant revenue and automatically pays royalties to its creator.



Real-world use cases

Financial agents that predict market trends and execute DeFi operations.

Intelligent NPCs in games that learn and evolve with every interaction.

Agricultural agents that trigger crop insurance based on live weather data.

Proof of Humanity: unique digital identities to stop bots and fraud in airdrops or voting.

Next milestone

The official launch is scheduled for October 1, 2025, along with private and public funding rounds. SAX Chain calls on developers, enterprises, creators, and communities to join this new economy: move beyond empty tokens and start launching AI agents that generate real income.

About SAX Chain

SAX is a Layer-1 blockchain with native AI and decentralized oracles, designed to be “the blockchain that thinks.” With 2-second blocks, ultra-low fees, a deflationary model, and accessible validator requirements, it introduces a new paradigm: AI agents that anyone can create and monetize automatically. Users can learn more at https://www.saxchain.org/

