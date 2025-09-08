Goodman Wealth Advisors Joins Wedbush Securities Wealth Management





LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a prominent financial services firm, is pleased to announce that Goodman Wealth Advisors (GWA) has joined the firm’s Independent Franchise Owner Network (IFON) from McDonald Partners. This addition significantly strengthens Wedbush’s wealth management presence and supports its ongoing expansion in the Cleveland, Ohio region.

Heading this transition is Chairman and CEO John V. Goodman, who founded Goodman Wealth Advisors in 2001. With a career spanning over 40 years, Goodman most recently served as Senior Managing Director at McDonald Partners and at Wells Fargo Advisors. His extensive background also includes senior roles at firms such as Lehman Brothers Inc., Société Générale, E.F. Hutton, and S.G. Cowen Securities Corp.

“Our mission has always been to serve the best interests of our clients. In searching for a partner, we were deliberate and thorough, seeking a firm whose values align closely with ours,” said John V. Goodman. “We’re confident that Wedbush’s strong culture of excellence, depth, and client-first focus mirrors our own dedication. We’re excited about the future and believe this partnership will deliver exceptional value for our clients.”

Joining John V. Goodman is President, Jared Goodman, Managing Director of Investments, Michael Powers, and Vice President of Client Services, Helene Shafiyan, who together represent a cohesive and experienced team committed to delivering exceptional client service.

Jared Goodman also came from McDonald Partners, playing a central role in expanding and refining the operations of GWA. In his new role, he will oversee the group’s trading activity and lead portfolio management and financial reviews.

“We were drawn to Wedbush’s entrepreneurial culture and the opportunity to build a true partnership. It’s exciting to pioneer the Wedbush brand in Ohio and bring our clients expanded resources, including the firm’s strong West Coast presence, research capabilities, and focus on global expansion.”

Mike Powers brings 40 years of experience in the wealth management industry and has held various senior management roles at firms such as Wells Fargo Advisors, Robert W. Baird, Chase Manhattan Bank, and Dean Witter. Powers also spent time with McDonald Partners and has worked closely with John V. Goodman for more than 15 years.

“Joining Wedbush’s independent channel is an exciting step for us. We carefully evaluated firms that balance stability with innovation, and Wedbush stood out as a partner that truly values collaboration and growth,” Powers said. “They embrace the GWA team as partners in evolution, and we're confident our clients will benefit from the expanded resources and personalized service this partnership provides.”

Helene Shafiyan has been with GWA for more than a decade, playing a vital role in the team’s success through meticulous asset management and exceptional client service. She brings nearly 40 years of experience in financial services, having previously worked at McDonald Partners, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its predecessor firms, where she spent 40 years in both client service and advisory roles.

Chris Mone, EVP, Head of Wealth Management, added, “We’re proud to welcome the GWA team of highly respected and deeply experienced professionals who have built a strong reputation in Ohio. This partnership not only enhances our wealth management capabilities but also marks a significant step in expanding Wedbush’s presence in Ohio. Together, we will deliver exceptional service and create lasting value for clients in the region.”

“I am excited about our partnership with the Goodman Wealth Team in Cleveland. They have a long history of serving their clients’ needs and delivering superior results,” said Bob Limmer, SVP, Head of Independent Franchise Owner Network. “It is my expectation for Wedbush and the GWA name to become well known in Cleveland and the Mid-West as we grow our business and reputation for delivering exceptional client experience. Onward and Upward.”

The addition of the Goodman Wealth Advisors team reflects Wedbush’s continued strategy to expand its national footprint and elevate its financial service offerings through an unwavering commitment to excellence.

